Is The Rock a Kelce/Swift fan?

After filling the role of returning babyface hero for the better part of a decade, acting as more of an honorary captain back with his college team for a weekend after a successful stint in the NFL over a prize fighter back for a big-money bout, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has fully embraced his heelish persona of yesteryear, trashing WWE's top babyface in an attempt to make WrestleMania 40 the biggest show of all time.

So, when asked by CNN about the hottest topic in all of professional sports in the lead-up to Super Bowl LVIII, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his relationship with Grammy Award-winning singer Taylor Swift, you'd think he'd go all-in on his new heelish persona and talk some smack, earning boos from a fanbase even more passionate than the “Cody Crybabies,” the “Swifties,” and potentially placing a black spot on his career moving forward?

Nope, whether heel or babyface, even The Rock isn't foolish enough to welcome that wrath, instead putting over the couple for being supportive of each other's success.

“I love it. I don't have a problem with it. I feel like it's all part of the game, and it's all the game that we play. Guy starts dating a girl who happens to be the biggest star in the world, and he's a bada** SOB on the field. He's a bad dude in the game, and it's part of a story, but at the end of the day – and I shared this with a few people I've talked to privately – is just all that goes away,” The Rock explained to CNN.

“You played the game, so you know at this level, all that stuff goes away. You have to strip it all away, and you have one intention and one focus, and that's just to ball out and play the game. That's the beauty of it. Like you got all the bells and the whistles and the cache and the pomp and circumstance and all this awesome hype that happens surrounding this Super Bowl. This is a big one this year. It's a big one, man, with a lot on the line and legacy on the line.”

Could The Rock have taken a shot at Kelce and Swift just for the fun of it? Sure, but unlike professional wrestling fans, who will accept a babyface or heel turn at pretty much any moment for any legitimate reason, Swift fans will remember his bad-mouthing for years and will use that against him long after he's turned babyface on Roman Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline, which could come as soon as Night 2 of WrestleMania 40. Call it a business decision, but don't call it dumb, as you don't become one of the biggest stars in the business without being savvy.

Booker T is all about The Rock returning at WrestleMania 40.

While some members of the WWE Universe aren't particularly happy with The Rock's return to WWE, with Seth Rollins calling his decision to jump the line at WrestleMania “gross,” others are incredibly excited to see what he can do at the “Showcase of the Immortals,” including Booker T, a man who knows a thing or 17 about working matches against “The Great One.”

Discussing Rock's return on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker broke down why the “Brahma Bull's” return is so important for WWE, as at the end of the day, wrestling is a dollars and cents business.

“I've said it once, I've said it 1,000 times there again; you gotta like The Rock coming back. Guys on the roster need to understand how to one day find themselves in that same spot. That seems like that will be the main goal as opposed to knocking the game to play, seriously not to play the game. And he's figured the game out, man, and a young guy… I understand finishing the story, too,” Booker T explained via Bleacher Report.

“One thing that these younger guys on the roster, younger wrestlers, and the next generation need to understand is the revenue. The eyes that someone likes the right brain, it being a part of an event like that. It's more than just wrestling. And there again, these young guys do this in the locker room, which has that next-level potential. They better be strategizing. They're going to be thinking about what's next.”

On paper, The Rock's return at WrestleMania 40 really hasn't been that impactful on ticket sales, as it's hard to sell additional tickets to a show that's already sold out. Still, his presence on the show should draw in major investors outside of the wrestling world, adding the sort of revenue that would take hundreds, maybe even thousands of additional ticket sales to match. No matter how the card shakes out, that matters to WWE's bottom line more than elevating a mid-carder to the main event picture.