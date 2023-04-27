A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

When Paul “Triple H” Levesque announced the christening of a brand new WWE World Heavyweight Championship, it effectively shut the door on anyone ending Roman Reigns’ Universal Championship reign before it would reach the 1,000-day mark at the end of May. Now granted, to some, this decision was met about as well as The Usos and Solo Sikoa interfering in one of “The Tribal Chief’s” matches; yet again Reigns was protected for no reason other than being the Ace of The Fed, and yet again another performer would be handed a bronze medal for being very good and very over, just not as good or over as Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

And yet, in the opinion of one member of the greater wrestling world, an ECW legend who did some work in WWE too for good measure by the name of Tommy Dreamer, Reigns wouldn’t be Reigns if he didn’t have The Usos by his side, as the brothers Jey and Jimmy have been “key cogs” in The Bloodline’s story and helped to keep things rolling even when “The Head of the Table” transitioned into a part-time role.

“I don’t think this Bloodline storyline would’ve lasted without the Usos,” Dreamer said via Wrestling Inc. “They have been such a key cog to that entire story. I don’t think we’d even have the reign of Roman Reigns without the Usos.

“I feel [they’ve] played their role better than when the Four Horsemen were going through towns. I feel The Bloodline has far surpassed that…I looked at them like they were four individuals that were all together as a group. But when I look at this Bloodline, I just look at it totally different.”

You know, it’s really hard to argue with Dreamer on this one because he’s 100 percent right; take, for example, the most recent edition of RAW: Reigns wasn’t on the show for the third week in a row, but The Usos were featured in four different segments and Jey even “called” his uncle to tell him about how his match went in the opening segment. While Jimmy and Jey aren’t always so heavily featured on shows they appear on, as they are preparing for a WrestleMania 39 rematch against the Undisputed WWE Universal Tag Team Champions, The Usos have worked more than pretty much any other team in wrestling period so far in 2023, and certainly deserve more credit than they get for keeping WWE’s programming going.

This Fatu family member would love to join The Usos in WWE.

Speaking of The Bloodline, believe it or not, there are plenty of other members of the A’ioni wrestling family who do not work for WWE, with Jacub Fatu, and Lance Anoa’i both working for MLW as we speak.

Discussing the prospects of joining his cousins in WWE, Fatu kept it simple, telling Bullet Cast that he’ll “leave it in God’s hands.”



Fatu was then informed that fans have been pretty consistently lobbying to see him in a WWE ring for years now, to which the “The Samoan Werewolf” not only acknowledged but admitted he appreciated.

“They do, and I appreciate that. The grind is, you do the hard work where nobody can see it,” Fatu said via Fightful. “I appreciate them and I appreciate everyone talking good about me because, my mother-in-law always says this, ‘truth should come to the light.’ The truth is definitely coming to the light because it’s all the hard work. Everything in the back that people don’t see. We’re here with the students, you appreciate the hard work that goes into this. I appreciate the fans saying that. Do I want to be there? Yeah, absolutely, but then again, I didn’t expect to be at MLW this long. It’s really in God’s hands. I’m thankful for it. I watch my brothers every day. Like Roman and my brothers say, they always call and tap in. They can say this and that about the family. Everyone is human. I love what they’re doing. That feeling of what they’re doing is real. If you ask me, it’s God’s timing. I’m going to leave it at that. There ain’t no telling.”

While Fatu has had some legal issues in the past, being charged with Robbery when he was 18, the 31-year-old has established himself as one of the most dominant performers on the indies over the last decade, with huge wins over Bandido, Bronson Reed, and LA Park, and all-timers against Alex Hammerstone as a member of MLW. If WWE wants to add some extra size to The Bloodline and give Sikoa a similarly-sized running mate to wrestle with, Fatu would be a pretty incredible get.