While Jalen Brunson and Tyrese Haliburton may have earned all of the headlines for their shocking interaction in the middle of Logan Paul's qualifying match with LA Knight – and Santos Escobar – for a spot in the Money in the Bank Ladder match, they weren't the only fixtures of ESPN who made it out to Madison Square Garden for a night of professional SmackDown wrestling, as analyst Ryan Clark was at the venue too taking in the proceedings.

Stopping by the backstage area to discuss what happened at the show with Kayla Braxton, Clark put over the event, calling what WWE is able to do weekly from a production standpoint “crazy.”

“It was absolutely crazy. Like I'm in all my group chains, my MMA group chains, and I'm like bro, I've never been to anything like this,” Ryan Clark told Kayla Braxton. “I've been to UFC, I've been to the Super Bowl; the way that Cody Made his entrance, how it was electric from the start, how everyone was buying in, I think it was one of the dopest events I've ever been to.”

Asked what he thought of the show and its semi-controversial ending, Clark celebrated it, noting that he had a very fun time and enjoyed watching what Heyman, Brunson, and Haliburton brought to the table.

“I think it was great, I mean Paul Heyman in an ambulance, right? They were taking him off? And, I mean, he was already exasperated like he didn't want to be out there anyway, right? So I'm glad they took him out. I think everybody loves the villain, but they also love to see the villain go down, and that's what the beauty is of all of this, it really is art mixed with athleticism,” Clark declared.

“It was much more physical than I thought, there was much more athleticism involved, but also the theatrics, like Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Haliburton, the way everything was tied in, everybody moved together. And also though the competition, I love the competition, that's what football is, that's what basketball is, and to see that out here with these athletes, it was amazing.”

And last but not least, Braxton asked Paul one simple question: would you like to get in the ring like Brunson and Haliburton? Well, surprisingly enough, Clark said yes, noting but one one condition.

“Well, listen, I don't want to get in the ring with anybody who's paid to be in the WWE,” Clark declared. “you've gotta let me fight another analyst, then maybe I'll do that, absolutely.”

Welp, there you go, folks; someone had better get Stephen A. Smith on the phone stat, as a match between himself and Clark has major drawing potential.

Triple H believes WWE doesn't produce wrestling shows.

Speaking of the theatrics that Ryan Clark enjoyed at his first WWE show, Paul “Triple H” Levesque believes that a big part of the draw to WWE for fans of all ages is the on-screen drama, as, per his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, RAW and SmackDown aren't wrestling shows but instead shows about wrestling shows.

“Our fanbase is so ravenous for (content). There is nothing else that episodically airs. I say this a lot; we're not a sport. We're a movie about a sport or a TV show about a sport. The interest of all the other things happening are just as great as what happens in the ring. People are so interested, in not only those storyline, but who are the real people behind those storylines? The drama behind it,” Triple H told Pat McAfee and company via Fightful.

“If you're younger or want to buy into it that much, the drama of the storylines. If you're in a different mindset, the drama of what is happening behind the scenes. ‘Is that guy leaving? Has he signed a contract? Is he going to stay? I heard he has problems with management, they're trying to restrict his style.' Whatever your mindset is, you can go there and follow up with it on a regular basis. The content is easy to watch and easy to understand. You can sit on a bus or train and watch clips.”

You know, while some have taken issue with Triple H's comments, he really is speaking from the heart, as WWE isn't looking to produce the best weekly matches or even give fans a clean finish in every contest but instead encouraging fans to invest enough in the storylines to tune into the PLE, even if they are now free on Peacock. If that's their goal, then WWE is absolutely on the right path.