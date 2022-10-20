After WWE took his stars, EC3 is looking to re-Control his Narrative

In May of 2021, EC3 wanted to Free The Narrative. Initially named after his desire to pursue a new vision of what professional wrestling could be outside of the rigid structure of WWE, the show turned into two, and eventually, after a name change, and the independent debut of Adam Scherr, Control Your Narrative the promotion was born. Putting on their first show at “CYN The Awakening: Orlando” in, you guessed it, Orlando on the same weekend as Revolution, the promotion had 60 different wrestlers grace its ring, from stalwarts like Westin Blake and Big Domo to one-off performers like Vincent and Erick Redbeard and likely would have had more, as they booked a massive tour to begin the prospects of building a new show and media availability, but alas, it just wasn’t meant to be – Control Your Narrative, at least as fans know it, is on hold following the returns of Braun Strowman and Karrion Kross to WWE, with no clear explanation of what will happen next.

Fortunately, EC3 sat down with Bill Pritchard of WrestleZone to discuss how CYN to begin and what’s in store for the company moving forward.

EC3 is re-tooling CYN after WWE talent exits.

“Control Your Narrative, my idea and presentation through Free The Narrative and what it was going to become got lost, lost in a disarray of misinformation and unnecessary online banter,” EC3 said. “My vision was been corrupted, and that is because I allowed my vision to be in the hands of honestly other people at times. I too may have been blinded and corrupted by the fact that, with what we had, that maybe something, we could expedite the process. I never wanted to be a promotion or the three-letter brand, but then all of a sudden, we kind of were positioned as one due to a streaming television deal and a possibility of live tours and things like that. But it all got lost in the concept and the idea.”

Control Your Narrative did start to go by CYN by fans in the know as time progressed on and even booked a big-time tour that would have sent the team’s collection of performers across the country in clubs more used to stage divers than bionic elbows. Still, even if his original vision didn’t quite go as planned, EC3 believes that he can figure it out with a re-tooling under the proper noun “The Great Rebrand.”

“The Great Rebrand is basically, I don’t know, people say the great reset, so I thought it’d be funny to say the Great Rebrand,” EC3 added. “But at the same time, if my vision initially didn’t work, it’s my vision and my responsibility and my accountability and all eyes on me. So what I did, I don’t feel is gonna work properly. What I’m going to do, with a clear vision and the experience behind it? That is in fact the Great Rebrand. It might not be so great as far as visual and a different concept, but it’s bringing true intention to what I wanted to do and seeing it through.”

When asked about the prospects of running more shows in the future, EC3 stated that he isn’t opposed to it but has another idea that he’d happily consider.

“Touring aspirations and live events, those are still on the table,” EC3 said. “Is CYN going to be the ‘promotion’ hosting these? Or is it, what I really believe is, it’s like a concept, an idea and almost a faction of people who believe in the message and the idea becoming parts of other things. As the tour was progressing, my idea was to really make that a brand for other independents and high-level people and other talents to be able to be seen by the world if we had television behind it. If it was televised, this is just another platform for people to have their name out there, be recognized, be noticed. It was bold and ambitious. With Adam going back to WWE, it wasn’t in the cards at the time. It can still play, but I do also think the idea of Control Your Narrative being a group and faction, plus an idea that can find itself in any promotion, whether it’s televised, whether it’s independent, whether it’s international, and contributing a new, unique brand and interests and draw to those places, everybody can win.”

Welp, there you go; EC3 is definitely headed to AEW, or at least Ring of Honor, and the rest of the wrestling world is going to wish Strowman and Kross opted against taking Triple H’s money to return to the company that fired them to instead pursue their own venture. Control Your Narrative, am I right?