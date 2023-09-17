When Trish Stratus first returned to the WWE Universe on February 27th, few imagined that the 47-year-old Hall of Famer would still be going strong seven months later as a regular part of the main roster.

Sure, Stratus is a legit legend, and she's only actually wrestled 10 matches since making her return, but still, in a promotion that typically prioritizes youth over experience, it's pretty incredible to see Stratus feuding with Becky Lynch across multiple Premium Live Event cycles – even if it went on way too long – with the potential for even more stories to tell with Zoey Stark set up perfectly by the end of Payback.

Stopping by GAW TV to discuss what it's like to return to the WWE Universe as a full-time performer after a few years away, Stratus took some time out of her appearance to talk about the women who have followed in her path and how they stand up to the OG originals that she still waves the banner for.

“For me, to dip my toes back in the waters of the foundation that we helped create, I guess you could say, right?” Trish Stratus said via Wrestling Inc. “Like I always say this, we definitely built the foundation; they built a freaking skyscraper out of it. I mean, like they've done it over and above like they're just amazing. The current crop is incredible, and it's been incredible to watch everyone and to enter … like I'm having a chance to get in with Bayley, and to get in there with you know just IYO SKY, Dakota [Kai]. Everyone has been incredible.”

Though Stratus is a certified heel on television, it's nice to see that she's not only accepting of the next generation of WWE Superstars but is willing to put them over when afforded a chance to do so. Whether Stratus works one more match, 10 more matches, or no more matches, that sort of endorsement certainly means a lot to the members of Damage CTRL and beyond.

Trish Stratus discusses the importance of her Payback match.

Elsewhere in her appearance on GAW TV, Trish Stratus was asked about her match with Becky Lynh and what it meant to be in the ring with one of WWE's top stars of today as one of the top stars of the previous generation. For the “GOAT,” it wasn't so much about “me,” but instead “we” and repping for all of her fellow former Superstars.

“It was almost like repping our generation. I know my whole platform has been ‘I did it, look at me,' but obviously, there is a ‘we.' It's something we all did, it's a foundation we all made. I felt like it was a giant nod to it, and that's what I wanted it to be like,” Trish Stratus said via Fightful.

“This was huge for me. Knowing what we had dealt with as far as our storyline, and people were still like, ‘this story is still going?' I'm like, ‘please.' It's funny because I think of this…there was a bit of that, ‘this storyline is dragging,' but it's booking. I think back to Mickie and I always bragging about being ‘hashtag the longest rivalry.' We might have trumped that, Mickie. Back in the day, we didn't have the luxury or not luxury of the internet where you would read after your stuff. Could you imagine, ‘what's this angle, is it ever going to end?' We didn't have to deal with that. This is always your gauge, what's the fan engagement? What is the audience doing and reacting? They were super into it. It does get in your head a little, you read it and are like, ‘Oh, okay.' I just knew, at the end of the day, we had to deliver. This was going to be the end and it was going to sum up all the work and story. We wanted to kill it. I would say we did. It felt like it. It felt good. I've been back six months and that was the most dialed in, and that's a great place to be. I felt comfortable, I heard the audience, I felt the audience, I was dialed in. That attributed to the character development and storyline. Same thing with WrestleMania 22, Mickie and I took them on this long journey and by the time we got there, they were there and ready for what was going to unfold. It felt really good. To get to that point in your career where you get those moments, it's like a blessing.”

Though Stratus didn't leave Pittsburgh with the win, let alone her friend Zoey Stark by her side, she did leave knowing that she left it all in the ring and earned the highest singles grade of her career from Dave Meltzer as a result. In the end, it's safe to say Stratus repped her generation well.