Trish Stratus shares her excitement to be back in WWE

Though she hasn’t been an active wrestler since 2019, when she lost to Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam, and has been a Hall of Famer for almost a decade, Trish Stratus remains one of the most popular performers in WWE history both among fans and her peers.

A seven-time WWE Women’s Champion, one-time WWE Hardcore Champion, and the youngest person to ever be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, Stratus’ decision to bring her talents back to the company that made her an international Superstar for a tour around Canada drew rave reviews from the fans who have loved her work and massive pops at every arena from which she was afforded an opportunity to grace its stage. She talked trash on Bayley, talked more trash on Bayley, and then coaxed the former member of the “Boss ‘N Hug Connection” into the ring for her first match since the spring of 2021, even if Ms. Ding Dong, Hello ultimately pulled out the win over local favorite Aliyah.

So naturally, when Stratus went backstage to celebrate a job well done, Sarah Schreiber decided to catch up with her to ask about her experience returning to the company or the tour, asked if she would like to return again in the future, and, weirdly enough, a lot about Christmas.

Trish Stratus had a lot to say about her return tour with WWE.

Schreiber started off her interview with an easy, open-ended question to get Stratus talking – which she did plenty of – and break the ice: “What has it been like being in front of the WWE Universe?” Stratus happily responded, saying, “Well, the obvious answer’s been ‘Stratusfying,’ of course, but uh, no, it’s been fantastic. We’ve, gosh, the Scotiabank Arena, for me, has a lot of memories, you know? I had my retirement match here, I had my farewell match with Charlotte Flair, so coming back here tonight and not getting my butt kicked was nice. And, uh, just like, the hometown welcome, it’s always really special.”

One person who did not give Stratus a hometown welcome was Bayley, who was a bit like a fly nipping at her Tim Horton’s coffee. Why was she so eager to give Stratus such a hard time? “Yeah, she’s um, she’s got some issues apparently,” said Stratus. “She’s a tough cookie,” Schreiber retorted, in reference to Bayley’s win over Alyiah, but Stratus didn’t seem too worried, responding with, “I don’t know, we’ll see.”

Fortunately for fans of the WWE, Schreiber wasn’t done just yet. She asked the hometown hero what it was like to be back in WWE over the past few days on their creative tour through Canada, to which Stratus was very enthusiastic. “Oh, honestly, coming back and, you know, just dipping my toe in the water is always nice,” Stratus said. “Returning to the WWE Universe and the welcome they give me is always so special, because sometimes (you think) ‘Do you remember me? Do you guys remember me?’ But they do, and it’s amazing! The live events, what a great tour, and just seeing my colleagues and superstars and, you know, working with different people I haven’t interacted with before was super fun. Meeting the new girls, and you know, putting them in their place, some of them, (laughs) was a lot of fun.”

From there, whether due to genuine curiosity or a backstage mandate, Schreiber shifted gears and asked Stratus about her forays into talent show judging, specifically her role on Canada’s Got Talent, which Stratus described as “…literally a dream job. I mean, just to know that, and as a performer, you’re watching these performers, and knowing that I could have a little, just a little bit of their trajectory to the change, you know, just knowing that I can impact what their future is, you know, just by making one decision, so it’s been a lot of fun. I’m with Howie Mandel, Lilly Singh, and Kardinal Offishal, and it’s a nice little family and we’ve been having a great time with it.”

And last but not least, the question on every fans’ lips: How’s that Christmas movie coming along? “That’s like bucket list stuff. Like, I think everyone, I don’t care if you say ‘I don’t watch-‘ You do watch Christmas movies, I don’t care if you say you don’t. But it’s like, I got the offer to do a Christmas movie – I guess it’s a ‘Trishmas’ movie, isn’t it? – yeah no, it was super fun, and of course it’ll be out this holiday season, and I’m excited for it, and especially to, like, watch it with my family, because sometimes they can’t watch some of the content that I do, so it’s great to sit down and watch that with them.”

Oh Trish, it’s gonna be a bummer watching WWE without you. Fortunately, Stratus closed the interview by hinting that her career with The Fed might not be completely done, as she might return if “the right thing pops up, or the right brat says the wrong words.”