Folks, it’s official: Vince McMahon owns WWE.

… okay, maybe that isn’t news news, as that’s been the case for what, five decades now? But for a time on Tuesday, during NXT’s New Year’s Evil no less, that really didn’t look like it was going to be the case anymore, as rumors were swirling like crazy about a reported sale of the company to the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund in a move that would send the company private and end the pesky threat of an SEC investigation that has been hanging over the company’s head since midway through 2022.

Now granted, while the reporting has been shot down by multi-hyphenate pro graps reporter Ariel Helwani, suggesting that a sale could still go down to the Saudis, NBC, or another entity entirely but isn’t imminent, that hasn’t kept fans online from mourning the reported conversations with the home of Crown Jewel, celebrating the non-sale, and most importantly of all, making jokes at the company’s expense. Even if there isn’t a deal imminent, and one may never come to pass, period, why not see how the sales rumor sent fans over the edge and left the online wrestling community in a very interesting spot, especially as disgruntled stockholders sue the company for “breaching fiduciary duty?”

Contrary to reports stating otherwise last night, there is no deal in place at this precise moment for WWE to be sold to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund or any entity, sources say. The organization is still exploring all options, I’m told. Developing. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 11, 2023

WWE fans are all over the place about the company’s immediate future.

While WWE isn’t being sold to the Saudi group just yet, some, like WWE TV writer-turned-Director of Marketing and Design for Baseball America Seth Mates, have suggested this opening could clear the way for none other than the Minnesota Twins to swoop in and secure the deal.

BREAKING: The Saudi group checked WWE's medicals and the deal is off. WWE now expected to be sold to the Minnesota Twins. (This tweet has a VERY specific target audience, who I hope will properly appreciate it.) — Seth Mates (@SethMates) January 11, 2023

Baseball jokes aside, the Twins’ current ownership group, the Pohlad Family, may have trouble actually affording Vince McMahon’s company, as WWE is currently valuated at $6.5 billion as of January 6, whereas the Pohlads are only worth $3.6 billion according to their Wikipedia page.



Only worth $3.6 billion – if that doesn’t fully encompass the goofiness of this situation, I don’t know what does.

Other fans, like the Public Enemies Podcast, have taken it upon themselves to make light of the WWE sales rumors, choosing to laugh instead of cry, if you will. While the WWE is currently falling apart, with Stephanie officially resigned as Co-CEO and her husband, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, potentially set to hold a very different role moving forward if Mr. McMahon takes back the book, Shane McMahon – Shane-O-Mac, if you will – is sitting at home, gleefully watching everything fall apart as he prepares to become a millionaire hundreds of times over.

Shane McMahon at home watching WWE fall apart internally pic.twitter.com/Z8Ncgeq1Qs — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) January 11, 2023

Sam Raimi’s Spiderman Trilogy once again proves to be a gold mine of reactions. Reportedly, Shane got on his father’s bad side after the 2022 Royal Rumble, and has been left out of all plans since Vince’s now-temporary retirement. While it seemed, at the time, that Shane-O-Mac got the bad end of the deal, and fans lamented the possibility of never seeing him jump off of tall things or a reboot of RAW Underground, Shane himself can at least wash his hands of this particular mess, unless he wants to go out and buy GCW in a true instance of history repeating itself.

According to Fightful, if WWE does sell to an entity in Saudi Arabia, many of the company’s top talents might consider quitting for moral reasons. If that happens, it’s not hard to imagine which performers might leave, as Sami Zayn and MVP both were noticeably absent from the Crown Jewel card due to their issues with the regime. But what about a performer like “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes? Would he keep working for Mr. McMahon in pursuit of the title his father could never win if it meant having to work under very different circumstances? Fortunately, WWE Rent Free Spots provided a glimpse into a potential future.

Cody Rhodes returning to AEW after Vince McMahon sold WWE to Saudi Arabia: pic.twitter.com/7XsFf7Q1j3 — WWE Rent Free Spots (@WWERentFree) January 11, 2023

What do you guys want to talk about indeed, Mr. Rhodes; while your jump back to WWE after helping to found AEW was a shocker, your return would have a similar effect, especially if you best Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 beforehand. Though it would be a logistical nightmare to orchestrate a return to AEW, as Rhodes is likely signed to a long-term contract, if non-compete clauses are eradicated at the national level by the FTC, who knows, he could be back on AEW television in no time like he’s Adam Cole, Bay Bay.

Will WWE remain in Mr. McMahon’s control indefinitely? Or will the day eventually come when the company is a private entity owned by a foreign entity that re-shapes the product in its preferred image regardless of how it affects female, LGBT, and other marginalized wrestlers? Either way, PE3 has delivered one final post celebrating the news that a deal hadn’t been finalized after all, perfectly capped off with a dancing Seth Rollins to boot.