WWE’s White Rabbit segments just keep getting weirder

WWE has a bit of a pest problem. Mind you, they don’t have ants, gnats, or even snakes; WWE has a bad case of white rabbits, little, pesky white rabbits who keep running across the screen and getting into mischief. Coming in the form of folks holding signs with QR codes attached, white rabbits have been a constant for the better part of September, with digital-only segments seemingly building towards some sort of a reveal at Extreme Rules.

But what would it be? Could these segments be inspired by Karrion Kross, who also had a promotional segment on the show? Eh, probably not; though there is a clear overlapping in some of the iconography, namely the white rabbits and the occasional use of timepieces, it’s pretty clear Drew McIntyre’s Extreme Rules opponent has his own thing going on.

No, if Fightful’s report is to be believed, it would appear the White Rabbit is, in fact, related to Bray Wyatt and will be revealed one way or another at Extreme Rules.

Until then, however, fans will have a series of increasingly weird vignettes to piece together the clues, including the latest one, shared on SmackDown, that features pigs and wolves done two ways.

Goodness, that isn’t, like, insanely creepy or anything.

Now sure, some will point to the fact that the QR code flashed at the end of Kross’ segment, suggesting that this could all be one big swerve but at this point, that’s a contrarian take. Even if Kross is part of the story too, which would be rad, it’s clear Wyatt, in some way, shape, or form, will be returning at Extreme Rules, and the WWE Universe will never be the same.