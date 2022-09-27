WWE’s White Rabbit mystery continues on RAW

After largely underwhelming fans with an expected 9:23 announcement that ultimately fell during a commercial break, WWE was at it again on Monday Night RAW, where, for the second show in a row, a QR code was flashed on the screen for fans to scan and see a few more pieces in the White Rabbit mystery.

Now granted, would it be easier for WWE to just trot out Bray Wyatt, or Karrion Kross and Scarlett in bunny costumes, or whatever the plan may be? You bet, some fans would actually appreciate that, but considering the sheer volume of tweets the internet has churned out since the QR code passed across the screen for a second or so, the viral marketing alone is worth the price of admission.

This particular code sent fans to a “TikTok“-esque video that showcased the usual shenanigans of the campaign, rabbits, Jefferson Airplane lyrics, and video clips of WWE superstars before including the number 40701, the area code for Corbin, Kentucky, where The Fiend defended the Universal Title against the Miz in January 2020, according to Sean Ross-Sapp, and the home of the Baymont by Wyndham Corbin hotel. Wyndham, as most fans know, if Wyatt’s real first name, so this certainly isn’t a coincidence.



As if that wasn’t all enough, the video also includes a set of coordinates, which, when typed into Google, took folks to a giant pink bunny… sculpture(?) in Italy. So… yeah.



What does all of this mean? Frankly, only time will tell, but with a new set of coordinates to keep track of and a few more clues in this still very incomplete puzzle, it’s clear Paul “Triple H” Levesque and the eventual debutee have something in store for the WWE Universe one way or another.