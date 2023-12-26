Regal has returned.

When news broke that WWE had agreed to a deal with All Japan Pro Wrestling to send over one young, ascending member of the NXT roster to the promotion to compete for the Triple Crown Championship, it got fans thinking about all the different performers it could be.

Would Shawn Michaels send one of his top stars to the Japanese promotion like, say, Bron Breakker, giving the second-generation Steiner a chance to compete in the country his father and uncle cut their teeth in back in the day? Or how about his current NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov, who is among the best technical performers in the world and, as a result, a real contender for the strap?

Well, as it turns out, the performer selected for the opportunity was none other than Charlie Dempsey, the seldom-used grappler from the No Quarter Catch Crew who boasts William Regal as his father.

Finally afforded a chance to appear on WWE television after a year-long moratorium as a condition of his release from AEW, Regal took to social media to both announce his son's excursion to All Japan and to acknowledge his relationship to Dempsey for the first time publically.

“Hello to all the fans of All Japan Pro Wrestling. I’m Lord Steven Regal, sometimes known as William Regal who works for the WWE and NXT. I had a wonderful time in the 90s, wrestling in Japan. I wrestled some of the greatest wrestlers of all time, including Mr Tatsumi Fujinami and Mr Antonio Inoki. Well, now there’s a new generation of European wrestlers that will continue the great European style that was a huge part of Japanese wrestling,” William Regal declared via Post Wrestling.

“My trainer, Marty Jones, was trained by the legendary Billy Robinson. My mentor, Johnny Saint, also trained by Billy Robinson. My other mentor, Pete Roberts, a regular for All Japan Pro Wrestling. And now I’m sending to you what I consider the best up-and-coming wrestler of the old traditional European and Lancashire style to All Japan Pro Wrestling. And that is Charlie Dempsey.

“And this is the first time that I’m telling people in public, Charlie Dempsey is my son. Charlie has been traveling the world for the last seven years, honing his craft to continue the great legacy of Lancashire-style wrestling. I know that he’s going to come to All Japan Pro Wrestling and show everybody exactly how good he is and how the great traditions of European wrestling will continue in Japan. Thank you very much indeed.

Will Dempsey actually win the AJPW Triple Crown Championship in January and sport some new medal from a company the vast majority of NXT fans have never heard of? I mean, probably not, but hey, the promotion can at least boast his appearance, and Regal can boast that he's helping to expand the international reach of WWE once more, which was something he prided himself on during his last run in the company before jumping to WWE.

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff didn't steal the NWO from NJPW.

Speaking of Japanese wrestling, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently had an episode of 83 Weeks that was all about WCW's relationship with Japanese wrestling promotions from NJPW and beyond.

Turning his attention to the NWO, which some have claimed is a concept stolen from New Japan, which ran a storyline where outsiders from UWF invaded the promotion, Bischoff explained that the concept was ludicrous, as he simply didn't study the product enough to steal from it.

“I guess Dave Meltzer and the rest of the fan base like to say, ‘Oh he stole NWO idea.’ I never studied their creative. I don’t know anything about their takeovers of invasions,” Eric Bischoff said via Ringside News. “I studied the overall presentation of why do people in Japan think pro wrestling is real and why do people in the United States think it’s a joke?’ That’s what I was looking for, and that experience of going to Japan with the respect of ‘what can I learn here?’ You can’t export everything from Japan, and it works. The culture is different, there are so many variables in the States that we don’t have control of, so you can’t export everything you see and bring it back, but there are some things.”

Alright, is that rationale really on the money, I didn't steal because I didn't know it was steal, the kind of story that can hold up in a court of law? No, it really isn't, but is it believable that Bischoff really didn't study the NJPW product enough to know about the UWF storyline? That 100 percent tracks.