On the September 5, 2025, edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, former Divas Champion AJ Lee made her return to the company after over a decade, signing a new contract.

Bodyslam.net reports Lee signed a “multi-year, full-time contract” with the company, meaning she is back for the long haul, not a one-off feud (per Sports Illustrated).

“This isn't a one-off cameo or a nostalgia pop,” they reported. “AJ is back for real, and she's ready to shake up the women's division all over again.”

Her first match has yet to be confirmed. However, all signs point to Lee teaming with her husband, CM Punk, to face fellow married couple Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch at Wrestlepalooza.

What does AJ Lee's new WWE contract and return mean?

Now that Lee is back on a “full-time” basis, there are several new opportunities for her. The WWE women's division has grown since she left the company in 2015.

There are several new opponents for her. Young stars like Roxanne Perez and Rhea Ripley are exciting options, as are some of the other “Four Horsewomen” like Charlotte Flair and Bayley.

Article Continues Below

Lee's last match in WWE took place on the March 30, 2015, edition of Monday Night RAW. Lee took part in a six-woman tag team match.

During her initial run, Lee was one of WWE's most popular stars. She had a record-setting Divas Championship reign that lasted 205 days. Paige, aka Saraya, ended her reign on an episode of RAW in April 2014.

She retired following her WWE exit in 2015. However, in 2021, she returned to professional wrestling by joining Women of Wrestling (WOW) as an executive producer in October 2021. She later departed the company in 2023.

While she was retired, Lee dipped her toe in other avenues. She released her memoir, which was published in April 2017 titled Crazy Is My Superpower: How I Triumphed by Breaking Bones, Breaking Hearts, and Breaking Rules. Additionally, she wrote comic books and the screenplay for Blade of the 47 Ronin.

Her return came on September 5. During that night's episode of SmackDown, Punk and Lynch had a confrontation in the main event segment. After Lynch slapped him again, Punk set up Lee's return. The Chicago crowd erupted once “Let's Light It Up” hit, and Lee skipped to the ring before attacking Lynch.