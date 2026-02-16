Without even knowing it, iconic movie actor Adam Sandler may have broken up the WWE tag team of Bayley and Lyra Valkyria, as the two recently argued about him.

Bayley shared a recent text exchange between herself and Valkyria, stating, “I think this is the end of the road,” while tagging Valkyria.

I think this is the end of the road @Real_Valkyria pic.twitter.com/LCpjlrICiR — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) February 16, 2026 Expand Tweet

It all began when Bayley asked Valkyria, “Do you like Adam Sandler[?]” to which the former Women's Intercontinental Champion replied, “Which one is he again[?] I think of the same face for like 4 different comedy guy names.”

Bayley couldn't believe it, responding, “OMFG,” and adding, “I THINK I MAY HATE YOU.” She then asked if Valkyria knew who Drew Barrymore is, to which Valkyria replied, “The girl from Clueless?”

She then called out Valkyria, saying, “YOU SAID YOU'VE SEEN 50 FIRST DATES,” which stars Sandler and Barrymore. Valkyrai reassured that she has, but said, “Isn't it Amanda Seyfried no??”

Ultimately, Bayley was at a loss for words. “I have no words,” she concluded, ending the argument. It's unknown if they were able to recover.

Article Continues Below

Did WWE's Bayley and Lyra Valkyria break up their tag team?

As of now, Bayley and Valkyria are still a tag team, despite the fact that Sandler may have caused them to break up. Fans will have to wait until Monday Night RAW for more answers.

They formed their tag team after feuding over the Women's Intercontinental Championship in 2025. Heading into WrestleMania 41, Bayley and Valkyria were set to face Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's Tag Team Championship.

However, Bayley was attacked by an unknown Superstar before the match, leaving Valkyria without a partner. Becky Lynch would return to the promotion and replace Bayley. This launched the feud between Lynch and Valkyria over the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

Bayley returned and attacked Lynch. This caused them to feud over the Women's Intercontinental Championship. After failing to win the belt, she formed a team with Valkyria.