What is former Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes up to now that he lost to John Cena at WrestleMania 41? It appears the “American Nightmare” could be heading for a sabbatical.

According to a new report from WrestleVotes (via WrestleTalk), Rhodes was recently seen enjoying family time in Florida at Disney World “earlier” in the week of April 21. However, he is still listed as a “Featured Superstar” on WWE's information page for the April 25, 2025, edition of Friday Night SmackDown in Fort Worth, Texas.

“He was in Hollywood Studios in Florida with his family at the theme parks, traveling, going on rides, and taking it all in as a father to his daughter,” WrestleVotes reported. “I happen to have somebody down there that ran up and got a selfie with him. So I know for a fact he was with his family enjoying some well-deserved time off.”

It is unclear if he still plans to appear on the SmackDown episode in Fort Worth. There is always a chance his hiatus lasts longer than a week, as Rhodes has been a workhorse in WWE for years.

Cody Rhodes' WWE Championship loss to John Cena at WrestleMania 41

On April 20, 2025, Rhodes' first reign with the Undisputed WWE Championship ended. He held it for 378 days after beating Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 for it.

The loss was thanks in large part to rapper Travis Scott, who interfered in the match. He helped Cena win by distracting Rhodes. It furthered the growing feud between Rhodes and Scott.

Now, he appears to be taking some time off before getting back in the ring. He will inevitably face Cena in a rematch, but he may have to wait in line for another crack at the Undisputed WWE Championship.

During Rhodes' reign, he had successful title defenses against the likes of AJ Styles, Logan Paul, Kevin Owens, and Solo Sikoa. He also beat then-World Heavyweight Champion Gunther at Crown Jewel to win the first-ever Crown Jewel Championship.

Cena turned heel on Rhodes at Elimination Chamber in March 2025. He attacked him after winning the Men's Elimination Chamber match, earning him a crack at Rhodes' title at WrestleMania.

Throughout the next couple of weeks, Cena and Rhodes exchanged verbal and physical blows. They had several promos and exchanges before their matchup.

Rhodes “finished the story” at WrestleMania 40 after pursuing the WWE Championship for years. He had to dethrone Roman Reigns, who was champion for over 1,300 days. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson also added another obstacle in Rhodes' way. Yet, he overcame the odds.