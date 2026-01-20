WWE Unreal on Netflix Season 2 is finally out, and it has already revealed several more secrets about professional wrestling and WWE. While the initial season was a hit, it also brought in several criticisms surrounding it. Despite the negative remarks, WWE and Netflix renewed the show for its second season based on its popularity. A WWE veteran and former United States champion, the second episode of the season featured R-Truth's WWE departure last year, where he also opened up about how the sport “saved” his life.

“Wrestling wasn’t my first choice, but it saved my life. I wanted to be a big rap star, I recorded by own music, got me some background dancers. I was meeting people like Tupac Shakur, Eazy-E. But then I was introduced to professional wrestling. I got bit by the bug. I can still do my rap, I was going to Memphis to train. They told me, ‘six months and you’ll be on national television.’ But then seven months came, eight months came,” Truth said.

“I wasn’t doing nothing. I thought, ‘I just ain’t got it, I just ain’t cut out or it,’ and then Road Dogg saw me wrestling. He was like, ‘was that you out there rapping and dancing and singing?’ I said, ‘yeah’, ‘how would you like to be my tag team partner?’ I said, ‘bro I’m about to quit.’ But he said, ‘bro give me two months, I’ll have you on TV, I’ll have you snapping.’ I said, ‘all right, cool.'”

Professionally wrestling for over two decades, Truth joined WWE (then known as WWF) in 1999 and stayed until 2001, before parting ways and enjoying stints at various other promotions. Following his return in 2008, Truth became a regular face on television, often being involved in several iconic storylines, including John Cena's retirement tour.