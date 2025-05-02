May 2, 2025 at 10:01 AM ET

Recently, Hall of Fame wrestler and WWE legend Hulk Hogan has been a PR nightmare and added to it with his recent claim about Brock Lesnar.

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Hogan claimed he got in the ring with Lesnar right after he returned to WWE in 2012. Previously, Lesnar had left WWE and embarked on other ventures, including stints in the NFL and UFC.

“I've been in the ring with some really crazy wrestlers,” Hogan began. “Like, I got Brock Lesnar right after he left the UFC. I got in first.”

However, this is simply not true. They did interact in 2014 — over two years after Lesnar returned to WWE — when the “Beast Incarnate” interrupted Hogan's birthday celebration. Lesnar stared down WWE legends like Ric Flair, “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, Kevin Nash, and, of course, Hogan.

Hogan stood up to Lesnar, not backing down from him. “Party's over, Grandpa,” Lesnar said to Hogan. It looked like the encounter was about to turn physical before John Cena — Lesnar's real first opponent after his WWE return — got involved.

Cena and Lesnar had a stare-down in the ring ahead of their match at SummerSlam in 2014. However, they did not throw any punches or get physical. Lesnar exited the ring to an array of boos from the crowd.

Have WWE's Hulk Hogan and Brock Lesnar gotten in the ring?

They had interacted more during Lesnar's first stint with WWE. But they did not wrestle right after his return in 2012. Perhaps Hogan got confused with his memories.

In August 2002, Lesnar and Hogan faced in a match on Friday Night SmackDown. Lesnar hit him with an F5, thanks to an assist from Paul Heyman, his manager at the time, before winning by submission. It set Lesnar up for a match against Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson at SummerSlam, where he would win his first WWE Championship at 25 years old.

Currently, Hogan and Lesnar are controversial figures in WWE. Hogan was booed during the Monday Night RAW on Netflix premiere on January 6, 2025. He has not made an on-screen appearance in the company since then.

Meanwhile, Lesnar is on an indefinite hiatus from the company. He was named in the Janel Grant lawsuit against Vince McMahon.

When the Grant lawsuit first arose in January 2024, WWE pulled Lesnar from the Royal Rumble, which was set to take place days later.

He has not been seen in WWE since August 2023 at SummerSlam. Lesnar finished his trilogy of matches against Cody Rhodes, raising the “American Nightmare's” arm after the match.