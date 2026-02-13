Arguably one of the most celebrated women wrestlers of all-time, 53-year-old Jazz recently announced her return to WWE. A former WWF/E Women's Champion and multiple-time championship winner across different promotions, Jazz shared her return to the Stamford-based promotion, but in a new role.

Via Instagram, Jazz announced that she is heading back to WWE for “coaching” duties at the NXT Performance Center. In a heartfelt note on social media, she addressed her return as well as her excitement for the future talents.

“Giving God the all the Glory! I can officially say as of 2026 I’m now a part of the coaching staff at the [WWE NXT] Performance Center! Professional wrestling has been my life for 30 yrs,” she wrote. “Now I get to work with the next generation of Superstars! I’m a true testament of never giving up . No matter how long the process may seem!”

Jazz last wrestled for WWE in 2006, when she lost to Mickie James at the WWE Vs ECW Head To Head event. Following this, she wrestled for multiple other promotions, including Shine Wrestling, Chikara, NWA, TNA Wrestling, and even AEW. In May. 2025, Jazz returned to WWE as a guest trainer. Over 50 years old and done with in-ring action, Jazz now looks forward to guiding the next generation of talent.

Active WWE stars express their excitement over Jazz's new announcement

Shortly after Jazz shared the announcement on her social media, several active WWE stars, including Nattie, Bianca Belair, Jaida Parker, and other non-WWE talents, expressed their excitement.

Injured and sidelined with a broken finger injury, Bianca Belair wrote, “OMG NXT talent are so lucky! I’m coming back to train! Congratulations!” She was joined by Nattie, who wrote, “I am so happy for you, Jazz, and I’m so proud of you!!!!”

WWE legend Mickie James wrote, “You deserve it!!!” while former AEW wrestler Mercedes Martinez added, “You deserve it! Congratulations and im soooooo happy for you.” Other names, including Gail Kim, Myla Grace, Amber O'Neal, Bayley, and Sonny Kiss, also shared their warm words.