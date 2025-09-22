The reunion of Jey and Jimmy Uso at the first WWE PLE on ESPN+, Wrestlepalooza, was a rocky ride, as the former World Heavyweight Champion had a concussion injury scare.

According to Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer (via Wrestlepurists), Uso is in concussion protocol following the tag team bout against the Vision's Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. The concussion was caused by Uso when he hit Breakker with a chair, which bounced back and hit him in the face, busting him open.

Hopefully, he should be okay. Alvarez notes that Uso being in concussion protocol is standard procedure and a “requirement after any injury like this.”

Jey Uso's injury scare at WWE Wrestlepalooza

At Wrestlepalooza, the Usos teamed up for the first time in years to face Breakker and Reed of the Vision. It was a back-and-forth contest, and LA Knight officiated it.

Because of LA Knight being the referee, he let things slide. Weapons were used, including steel chairs. Uso used one to hit Breakker in the back. However, it ricocheted back into his face, busting him open. As Uso sported a crimson mask, it became clear he was not 100% himself.

Afterward, videos surfaced of Uso leaving the ring. He had to be helped by his brother to walk backstage. It was clear that something was not right.

To add insult to injury, the Vision beat the Usos. The tag team match was second on the card after Brock Lesnar made his in-ring return after over two years to defeat John Cena.

Wrestlepalooza was a big deal for WWE. It is the first PLE that broadcast on ESPN+ as part of their recent deal. Previously, PLEs broadcast on Peacock in the United States.

Following the Vision vs. the Usos, Stephanie Vaquer beat Iyo Sky to win the vacant Women's World Championship. CM Punk and AJ Lee teamed up to face another real-life husband-wife couple, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. Lee had not competed in a WWE match in over a decade.

The main event was a match between Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Rhodes retained the championship he had just regained from Cena.