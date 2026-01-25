After having trouble getting into Canada, former World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso called on the help of rapper and WWE fan Drake.

Uso took to his Instagram Stories to share a picture of his status at the airport. He wrote over the picture, saying, “Call Drake. Let me in,” with a Canadian flag emoji.

Jey Uso sent out an SOS to Drake so he can get into Canada 😂 pic.twitter.com/KNmpGwLNNz — Public Enemies Podcast (@PublicEnemiesHQ) January 25, 2026 Expand Tweet

Drake has not responded to Uso's message yet. Hopefully, Uso was able to join his fellow WWE Superstars in Canada. The Jan. 24, 2026, edition of Saturday Night's Main Event took place in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Neither of the Usos was part of the card.

WWE Tag Team Champs Jey and Jimmy Uso's Canada controversy

Uso has a history with Canada. Previously, he and his brother weren't allowed into Canada following Jimmy Uso's DUI arrest years ago. This prevented them from appearing at a show. They had a similar situation in 2022.

Article Continues Below

However, it appears Jey Uso was making a joke on his Instagram Stories. Hopefully, he was able to enter Canada in time for Monday Night RAW in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Jan. 26, 2026.

Uso is slated to participate in the 2026 Royal Rumble in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Jan. 31. He is hoping to win back-to-back Royal Rumbles after shocking the world in 2025.

He beat 29 other participants in the 2025 Royal Rumble to win the annual battle royal for the first time. Uso last eliminated John Cena in the first match of his farewell tour to win.

From there, Uso would be catapulted to a marquee match at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Uso would challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. He beat him, ending the “Ring General's” reign of 259 days.

However, his reign wouldn't last long. Uso would drop the title back to Gunther during a June edition of RAW, ending his reign after 51 days.

Since then, Uso has returned to tag team competition. Jey and Jimmy Uso reformed the Usos, and they beat AJ Styles and Dragon Lee to win the World Tag Team Championship. This is their ninth tag team championship reign.