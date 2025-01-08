It looks like Yeeting with Jey Uso is dangerous, as Michael Cole and Pat McAfee learned during WWE Monday Night RAW's Netflix premiere.

McAfee took to X, formerly Twitter, to share the message that Cole received on his smartwatch. It said, “It looks like you've taken a hard fall.” The watch also gave him two options: an emergency call or to confirm that he is okay.

“[Michael Cole's] watch was worried about him Yeeting,” his caption read.

Luckily, all is well, and Cole is alright. He stood up and began Yeeting when Uso came down to the ring. The crowd at the Intuit Dome was really into it, and he got swept up in the moment.

Uso was accompanied to the ring by Travis Scott as well. The rapper walked down from the crowd and into the ring with Uso ahead of his match against Drew McIntyre on WWE RAW's Netflix premiere.

Pat McAfee and Michael Cole, WWE's dynamic duo

McAfee and Cole have been a commentary duo in WWE for years. The former joined WWE after retiring from the NFL. He retired after the 2016 NFL season.

His wrestling career started in NXT. He began as a pre-show analyst for their TakeOver events and started a feud with Adam Cole. Shortly after, he signed a contract with WWE and began hosting their PLEs.

He had a match against Cole for the NXT Championship at TakeOver in August 2020. McAfee lost, but his storyline continued as he formed a stable called the Kings of NXT. Pete Dunne, Ridge Holland, Danny Burch, and Oney Lorcan were a part of McAfee's group. The Kings of NXT faced the Undisputed Era at TakeOver: WarGames in December 2020 and lost.

In April 2021, McAfee was promoted to SmackDown as a color commentator and was paired with Michael Cole. McAf would have a match at WrestleMania 38 against Austin Theory, defeating him before losing an impromptu match against Vince McMahon. He then feuded with Baron Corbin at SummerSlam.

He then had to take a hiatus due to his obligations with ESPN's College GameDay. After making a one-off return at the Royal Rumble in 2023, McAfee returned again at WrestleMania 39, facing The Miz in a match.

His next return came at the 2024 Royal Rumble. McAfee was entered into the Men's Royal Rumble match but eliminated himself. He then made a full-time return to commentating with Cole on Monday Night RAW. He once again took a hiatus once the college football season started.

Now, he is back full-time as RAW moves to Netflix. Of course, he is paired with Cole and the two will be the announcer duo for RAW as it moves into its new era.