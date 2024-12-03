During the Bloodline's WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series, Jacob Fatu seemingly suffered an injury. Luckily, he may be okay.

According to Corey Brennan of Fightful.com, Fatu is okay. He reportedly was not expected to sell the injury to the extent he did. But it sounds like it was a planned spot.

“Jacob Fatu was not planned to sell his leg so heavily following his moonsault but is NOT hurt and is all ok,” Brennan said of the injury scare.

The injury seemingly occurred when Fatu attempted a moonsault on CM Punk. However, he slipped and landed on his right side, immediately grabbing his ankle as he writhed in pain.

One of the other new Bloodline members, Bronson Reed (who suffered a legitimate injury during the match), made up for it by jumping onto Punk.

Fatu's selling helped pave the way for the babyface team to win. He was taken out of the match after Jimmy Uso hit an Uso Splash from the top of the cage, sending Fatu through a table.

The effects of WarGames have been immense for both teams. Reed suffered an injury, as did Uso, who broke his toe doing the dive from the top of the cage. Hopefully, everyone recovers and gets back into action soon.

The Bloodline's WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series

At Survivor Series: WarGames, WWE's two Bloodlines took each other on in the signature match type. Roman Reigns led the babyface OG version of the group. Fellow former members of the stable Sami Zayn and The Usos (Jey and Jimmy) joined Reigns.

Additionally, Paul Heyman called in a favor from another one of his former clients, CM Punk, to be their fifth member. While Punk and Reigns have history, they were ultimately able to put aside their differences for the match.

The new Bloodline team was spearheaded by Solo Sikoa. He was joined by Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa. Their fifth member was Monday Night RAW's “Big” Bronson Reed.

The match ended with Reigns standing tall over Sikoa after losing to him at Crown Jewel. Every member of the babyface team got to hit their signature move on Sikoa, culminating in a spear from Reigns.

This could potentially put Reigns on a path for a solo match against Sikoa. He also seems destined to clash with Fatu before getting to his inevitable match with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.