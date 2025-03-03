After the long-awaited heel turn of WWE's John Cena, he referenced Christopher Nolan's iconic Batman movie, The Dark Knight.

Following the Elimination Chamber PLE, Cena posted an image of Aaron Eckhart's Harvey Dent/Two-Face from The Dark Knight. While he did not include a caption, fans knew what he was saying.

Chris Van Vliet, who has previously interviewed Cena, commented the iconic line from the Batman movie, “You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain.”

For years, Cena was the top babyface in WWE. Now, he is their top heel after aligning himself with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. He is vying for Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship heading into WrestleMania 41.

Since announcing his farewell tour, Cena's main goal has been to become a 17-time world champion. He is one of the greatest Superstars of all time. He has about nine months remaining on his farewell tour before he calls it quits as an in-ring competitor.

Why did WWE legend John Cena turn heel?

Despite being on his farewell tour, Cena turned heel for the first time in years two months into it. This was shocking, as many were expecting him to remain a babyface for the duration of his final run.

Granted, he could eventually revert to a babyface following his feud with Rhodes. It is unknown how this story will unfold, but expect twists and turns.

He turned heel following his win at Elimination Chamber. He outlasted CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre, and Damian Priest to earn a championship match at WrestleMania 41 against Rhodes.

Perhaps Cena was desperate to win his 17th world championship after losing the Royal Rumble. He was the runner-up of the 2025 Royal Rumble, being eliminated by the eventual winner, Jey Uso.

Teaming with The Rock could help Cena get to the next level. Since his part-time career began, he has not won a lot of singles matches. He has lost to the likes of Austin Theory since becoming a part-time WWE Superstar.

To win the Undisputed WWE Championship, he will have to be on his A-game. Cena may use underhanded tactics to get the win at WrestleMania 41.

If he does win the Undisputed WWE Championship, Cena will break his tie with Ric Flair for the most world championship reigns in WWE history.

Following the match, Rhodes came to the ring to congratulate Cena. They embraced, and it appeared WWE was gearing up for a babyface vs. babyface match at WrestleMania 41.

Then, The Rock — accompanied by Travis Scott — came out. He confronted Rhodes, asking for his final decision regarding selling his soul to the “Final Boss.”

Rhodes emphatically declined his offer, saying, “Hey Rock, go f**k yourself.” Cena initially seemed to be on his side, but The Rock signaled to the 16-time WWE Champion as they hugged.

He then unleashed a brutal beatdown on Rhodes. Scott joined the action as well, delivering a brutal punch to Rhodes' face. The show ended with the three of them standing tall over Rhodes.