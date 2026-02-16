It's easy to criticize Triple H's booking, but trying to figure out a WWE WrestleMania 42 card is tough, especially following the 2026 Royal Rumble results.

Some matches are already set in stone, such as Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk following the “Tribal Chief's” Royal Rumble win. It also appears likely that Liv Morgan will take on Stephanie Vaquer for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 42.

However, there are still plenty of other matches that could take place. Since WrestleMania was split into two nights in 2020, each night features between seven and nine matches. Over the last two years, Triple H has become very conservative with his cards, with non-WrestleMania cards rarely featuring more than four or five matches. His last two WrestleManias have had seven matches per night. With how stacked the roster is in 2026, there may have to be more.

Predicted matches for WrestleMania Night 1 card

Here are the matches ClutchPoints is predicting to take place during the first night of WrestleMania 42. Note: the predicted winners are bolded, and “(c)” indicates champions.

Gunther vs. Randy Orton

vs. Randy Orton Women's World Championship: Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez

vs. Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi

World Tag Team Championship: The Vision (Logan Paul and Austin Theory) vs. the Usos (Jey and Jimmy Uso)

Women's Championship: Bianca Belair vs.Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill (c)

vs.Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill (c) Women's Tag Team Championship: Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky (c) vs. the Bella Twins (Brie and Nikki Bella) vs. Lyra Valkyria and Bayley vs. the Secret Hervice (Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre)

vs. Lyra Valkyria and Bayley vs. the Secret Hervice (Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre) Damian Priest vs. Royce Keys

Undisputed WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Cody Rhodes vs. Jacob Fatu

Predicted matches for WrestleMania Night 2 card

Here are the matches ClutchPoints is predicting to take place during the second night of WrestleMania 42. Note: the predicted winners are bolded, and “(c)” indicates champions.

Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker

vs. Bron Breakker Women's Intercontinental Championship: AJ Lee vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Tag Team Championship ladder match: MFTs (Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga) (c) vs. the Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) vs. the Wyatt Sicks (Uncle Howdy and Erick Rowan) vs. Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) vs. the Lucha Bros (Penta and Rey Fénix)

LA Knight vs. Bronson Reed

vs. Bronson Reed Intercontinental Championship: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Finn Bálor

Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss

El Grande Americano (Ludwig Kaiser) vs. El Grande Americano (Chad Gable)

World Heavyweight Championship: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk (c)

Will Gunther retire another legend?

It appears that Gunther is dead-set on retiring all of the current WWE legends after ending the careers of Goldberg, John Cena, and AJ Styles within the last year.

Randy Orton retiring at WrestleMania 42 seems unlikely, but not impossible. If nothing else, the former “Legend Killer” could face the “Career Ender” Gunther at WrestleMania 42 without putting his career on the line.

Another possibility is Gunther facing a legend who appears closer to retirement, Rey Mysterio, especially after the “Ring General's” recent attack on Dragon Lee, one of Mysterio's allies.

Final prediction: Gunther defeats Randy Orton.

Does Liv Morgan get her moment after her Royal Rumble win?

Finally, after finishing as the runner-up several times, Liv Morgan won the 2026 Royal Rumble. It was a deserved win, and now she appears ready to challenge Stephanie Vaquer for the Women's World Championship.

However, Morgan has already had a long reign with the belt. Meanwhile, Vaquer could use some more successful title defenses if WWE wants to keep pushing her.

Inserting Raquel Rodriguez, Morgan's Judgment Day stablemate and longtime tag team partner, could give WWE the opportunity to keep the belt on Vaquer. Their heat after Morgan eliminated Rodriguez from the Royal Rumble could boil over and cost them both the championship.

Final prediction: Stephanie Vaquer retains the Women's World Championship against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

Will Cody Rhodes win the Undisputed WWE Championship again?

In all likelihood, Cody Rhodes will take on Drew McIntyre again for the Undisputed WWE Championship. He has to earn his rematch, likely setting up an Elimination Chamber win, but Jacob Fatu looms in the shadows.

Fatu still has issues with both men. This will likely lead to him also being inserted into the match between Rhodes and McIntyre. He should win, too.

McIntyre is a good champion, but his gimmick works better when he's chasing the championship — the same could be said of Rhodes.

If WWE is hellbent on having Rhodes and McIntyre face again, they need to spice it up. Adding Fatu and having him win would do just that.

Final prediction: Jacob Fatu wins the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Is Seth Rollins' injury a work?

When Seth Rollins announced his injury after Crown Jewel, every fan was skeptical. He was coming off the “Ruse of the Century,” where he faked an injury before making his return at SummerSlam.

However, it does appear that his shoulder injury is serious, as he has not been in action since October 2025. His timeline for a return is unknown, but it's fair to assume he'll be back in time for WrestleMania 42.

If he is, he will most likely face Bron Breakker, his young protege who kicked him out of the Vision, a faction he created. There are several ways WWE could go about booking this match.

Rollins could always outsmart Breakker, picking up the first victory in a trilogy of matches. Or they could have Breakker dismantle Rollins, who could still be selling his injury.

Either way, it's unlikely this will be their last encounter. If WWE believes in Breakker, he will likely get the win over Rollins, boosting him to main event status.

Final prediction: Bron Breakker defeats Seth Rollins.

LA Knight gets his moment

LA Knight has been misused by WWE for ages. There is a chance he never gets a world championship reign, which would be a shame.

However, that doesn't mean he won't have his presence felt at WrestleMania 42. He appears set up to face Bronson Reed at the Showcase of the Immortals.

Knight has been feuding with the Vision for months, and Reed was responsible for putting him on the shelf for about a month. Giving him the win at WrestleMania could put an end to Knight's time in the Vision vortex.

Final prediction: LA Knight defeats Bronson Reed.

Will Roman Reigns reclaim his spot on the “Island of Relevancy” against CM Punk?

Believe it or not, it has already been almost two years since Roman Reigns held a world championship. That could change as soon as WrestleMania 42, when he takes on CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Some may find the idea of Reigns getting another title reign exhausting, but it's undeniable that WWE is better with Reigns on top. This time, they could use a long title reign to build up a younger star, like an Oba Femi or Trick Williams, to dethrone him down the line.

The World Heavyweight Championship was dubbed a second-rate consolation prize by Reigns when he was Undisputed WWE Champion. Now, Reigns has a chance to make it feel prestigious. Punk, Seth Rollins, and Gunther have done their best with the belt, but Reigns is the best in the business.

Final prediction: Roman Reigns wins the World Heavyweight Championship.