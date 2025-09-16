It has been nearly eight years since ex-WWE Superstar Summer Rae was in the company, but is the former Total Divas star ready to return? Perhaps she will join the likes of AJ Lee, who also returned to WWE recently.

The self-proclaimed WWE “legend,” according to her bio on X, formerly Twitter, published a post on the social media platform that implied she could be in line for a comeback.

“Think it’s time to come home………” she wrote on X.

Of course, this immediately led to speculation that Rae was on her way back. “Absolutely! We're looking forward to seeing you [two],” one fan wrote with an accompanying GIF of Lee.

Will ex-WWE star Summer Rae return?

For now, it is all speculative. WWE has not indicated that they are gearing up for a return by Rae. Then again, crazier things have happened.

Her last televised appearance in WWE was in January 2022. She entered the Women's Royal Rumble match in the 23rd spot. However, she was eliminated in less than a minute by her Total Divas rival, Natalya.

Before her professional wrestling career, Rae was the quarterback of the Chicago Bliss, a women's football team in the Lingerie Football League (LFL). She played for them from 2008 to 2011.

Rae then joined WWE's developmental brand, Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW), in 2011. She served as the brand's ring announcer before becoming its general manager.

When FCW was rebooted and changed to NXT, Rae returned to her ring announcing duties. She started her in-ring wrestling career in January 2013, and she would compete for the NXT Women's Championship.

Her main roster debut occurred in April 2013. She was introduced as the dancer partner and valet of Fandango. Eventually, the two would break away, and they both would become singles stars.

Rae had various feuds before she was released in October 2017. During her run, Rae was also part of the Total Divas cast from 2014 to 2017. Additionally, she had a role in the WWE-produced movie The Marin 4: Moving Target. She starred in it opposite fellow WWE Superstar The Miz.