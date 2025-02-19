Following videos surfacing of Ludwig Kaiser confronting fellow WWE Superstar Logan Paul for flirting with his girlfriend, Tiffany Stratton, the “Maverick” has clarified the situation.

During the latest episode of Impaulsive, Paul clarified his actions (around the 2:00 mark). He alleges that he was trying to be helpful by offering Stratton advice. However, Michael Hayes caught it and accused him of “flirting” with Stratton, causing Kaiser to react.

“This is the dumbest narrative,” Paul said. “I don't even want to feed into it. Michael Hayes is the one who started this. I was telling Tiffany, like a good peer, ‘If you ever need advice on how to be a good wrestler or anything,' — I know she's the Women's Champion, but I'm the champion of everything — so I was like, ‘Yo, if you wanna learn how to do a good moonsault better, a frog splash, I can help you.

“And Michael Hayes came up to me, he was like, ‘Busted. You were flirting with Tiffany,' and I was like, ‘Michael, I'm just being a friendly guy. And then Ludwig took it wrong and tried to attack me backstage with a chair because I was flirting with his girl, or so he thought. I'm not here to cause drama; I don't want any problems. I'm here to win,” Paul added.

So, according to Logan Paul, it was not what it appeared — he was not flirting with Ludwig Kaiser's girlfriend, Tiffany Stratton, and Hayes stirred up the drama. However, WWE fans should not expect Paul to feud with Kaiser.

“There's no rivalry; there's nothing, bro,” Paul said of Kaiser. “These guys are peanuts to me. I'm wrestling the big matches — the Elimination Chambers, the top three of the [Royal] Rumble.”

What does Tiffany Stratton think of the Logan Paul WWE drama?

During a recent interview, Stratton was asked for her comments on the matter. She debunked Paul's past comments that she was flirting with him.

“I think I heard him say that I was flirting with him,” Stratton fired back. “No, no, no. I was not flirting with him. The man came up to me, and he told me he could teach a little something because he sees himself in me, which is complete B.S. — I feel like I'm much better than Logan Paul.

“He may have his fancy camera crews and his fancy moves and stuff like that, but I definitely think that I am better, and I'm nothing like you, Logan Paul,” she continued.

Since joining WWE, Paul has become one of the top heels in the company. His first match was a tag team match between himself and The Miz against the Mysterios (Rey and Dominik). He then had his first singles match against The Miz at SummerSlam in August 2022.

His second singles match was for the Undisputed WWE Championship against Roman Reigns. While he lost the match, he showed out and impressed WWE fans.

Since then, Paul has feuded with top WWE stars, including Seth Rollins, Ricochet, and LA Knight. He also held the United States Championship for over 270 days before losing it to Knight.