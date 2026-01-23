In positive news, WWE legend Mick Foley has lost a lot of weight since hitting an “all-time high.” This comes shortly after the Hall of Famer left WWE.

Foley took to Instagram to share a picture of a scale showing his current weight. He is now weighing 272.2 pounds, 100 pounds less than his “all-time high” of 372 pounds, which he weighed in January 2024.

Mick Foley has dropped 100 pounds over two years, going from a high of 372 lbs in January 2024 to 272 lbs now. He credits Wegovy for helping curb cravings, along with smarter eating habits and some DDP Yoga. Foley says he’s feeling more mobile, less winded, and jokingly mentions… pic.twitter.com/zLHm0B10VB — Pro Wrestling & MMA News (@PWMMANews) January 22, 2026

“It took two years, but I’m officially down 100 pounds from my all-time high of 372 pounds in January, 2024,” said Foley. “I actually thought last year my high was 379 and I hit my goal when I hit 279 last January…. But little did I know I was 7 pounds short of my 100 lb goal one year ago.

“Yes, I had some help in the form of Wegovy, which helped reduce the constant cravings…. But I made wiser eating choices, stopped eating when I was starting to get full – instead of when I was stuffed – and did a little bit of that [DDP Yoga] as well. I’ve managed to keep the weight off since last year and actually hit my goal…. finally! [laughing crying emoji]” he continued.

How has losing weight affected WWE legend Mick Foley?

Article Continues Below

The weight loss has had a positive effect on Foley from a physical standpoint. He pointed out that he is “moving around so much better” than before, saying, “I'm not short of wind after walking up hills and stairs.” Foley even quipped that he “may even take my shirt off at the beach” someday.

Foley concluded his post by thanking those who have supported him on this journey. He also joked that he could have a final match against Tommy Dreamer under the stipulation that “loser takes off [their] t-shirt.” He revealed his next goal is to drop to 250 pounds by his birthday, June 7.

Fans and loved ones flooded the comments section of his post. His daughter, Noelle, said, “Great job dad!!!” while also sarcastically pointing out his “nice toes.” Foley fired back, joking that “Dad is a foot model now.”

Current WWE Superstar Natalya also commented on the post. So proud of you, Mick!” she wrote, along with two clapping hands emojis.