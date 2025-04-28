During the April 25, 2025, edition of Friday Night SmackDown, one-half of the WWE Tag Team Champions Montez Ford of the Street Profits got an assist from a fan with a prosthetic leg. He then thanked the fan for their help.

A video from the fan — who goes by Lucha Big E on X, formerly Twitter — went viral with over 4.5 million views of X. They were sitting in the front row during the Street Profits' TLC match where they defended the WWE Tag Team Championship. While the action was going down at ringside, the fan offered their prosthetic leg to Ford, who used it against his WWE rivals.

“Use my leg!” the fan exclaims before Ford hits #DIY member Johnny Gargano with it. Ford tossed it back to the fan before grabbing a ladder.

Afterward, Ford took to X to quote post the fan's video. He thanked them for the “assist” as the Street Profits retained the Tag Team Championship. “Thanks for the assist!” Ford replied. “Gave us a Leg up on the competition!”

The Street Profits continue their third main roster Tag Team Championship run. Ford and Dawkins are running the show on SmackDown in the tag team division. Their latest win helped solidify their spot.

All of the teams that participated in the TLC match on SmackDown showed out. The Street Profits defended their titles against #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) and the Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin). They were left off the WrestleMania 41 card earlier this month, and the teams seemed eager to prove that they should have been on it.

Since joining the main roster in 2019, the Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) have remained one of the top tag teams in the company. They have won the RAW Tag Team Championship once and the Tag Team Championship twice.

Before joining the main roster, they competed on NXT. The Street Profits held the NXT Tag Team Championship for 88 days during their run in the developmental brand.

They did not make the WrestleMania 41 card after appearing on the last three. The Street Profits showed out at WrestleMania 39 during the iconic WrestleMania Showcase fatal four-way tag team match. They defeated Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis), the Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar), and the team of Braun Strowman and Ricochet.

Now, they are in their second WWE Tag Team Championship reign after beating #DIY for the titles on the March 14, 2025, edition of SmackDown.