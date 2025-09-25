Days after winning the Women's World Championship, the boyfriend of WWE Superstar Stephanie Vaquer, Myles Borne, congratulated her.

He couldn't help but gush over his girlfriend in a recent Instagram post. Borne shared an image of them after Vaquer won the title, and he lamented how “proud” he was of her.

“I’m so proud of you,” Borne's caption began. “You are so special and amazing in and out of the ring. Never doubted you for a moment, keep reaching for the stars mi amor. Congratulations mi campeóna, I love you.”

WWE star Stephanie Vaquer responded to her boyfriend's post

Vaquer responded to her boyfriend's post. She commented on his post, praising Borne's ability to “protect” her, especially in the weeks leading up to her Wrestlepalooza match.

“You are an amazing man who always takes care of me like no one else,” she commented. “I love you, and this victory is also yours ,not only because you took care of me during the three weeks before this match when I was very sick, but also because you’ve supported me every single day since the moment we met. I love you [red heart emoji].”

At Wrestlepalooza, Vaquer faced Iyo Sky in a match to crown the new Women's World Champion. Naomi previously vacated the title due to her pregnancy.

After a 20-minute contest, Vaquer eventually overcame Sky, winning her first main roster championship. In her young WWE career, Vaquer has won the NXT Women's Championship and the NXT Women's North American Championship.

She joined WWE in 2024. Prior to her WWE run, Vaquer had stints in the likes of New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW), World Wonder Ring Stardom, and AEW.

2025 has been a breakout year for Vaquer. She won the Women's North American Championship shortly after winning the NXT Women's Championship. However, she would later relinquish the Women's North American Championship after 45 days. Her NXT Women's Championship reign lasted 77 days before she lost it to Jacy Jayne.

She has been a workhorse since joining the main roster. WWE held Worlds Collide and Money in the Bank on the same weekend, and Vaquer competed at both events hours apart.