Eventually, former NXT Champion Oba Femi will face the “Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar, and former Undisputed WWE Champion Cody “Raheem” Rhodes could be an inspiration to Femi.

During an interview with No-Contest Wrestling, Femi talked about his face-off against Lesnar at the 2026 Royal Rumble PLE. Now, WWE knows they “really have something” to build off of in the future, and Femi is all here for it.

However, O'Shea Jackson Jr. was quick to point out that Lesnar has a history of defeating Black wrestlers, from Kofi Kingston to Big E to Omos. Femi appears confident that he could beat Lesnar, mostly because Rhodes, who recently nicknamed himself “Raheem,” did it twice in 2023.

“We have to remember, there's one Black person that Brock was not able to stop his momentum…” Femi teased, before revealing, “Raheem [Cody Rhodes]! Raheem was immune to Brock's stuff. One win for us.”

For context, Rhodes recently revealed his nickname during a promo on Friday Night SmackDown. He was talking about Roman Reigns and CM Punk's recent promo, which somewhat buried the SmackDown world title picture.

Cody Rhodes on Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk: “I heard it was going to be a you know what measuring contest. Well they’re both glad I’m not in it because I didn't get the nickname Raheem for no reason!”#SmackDown

pic.twitter.com/wUOuAnmTEg — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) February 7, 2026

“I heard that it was going to be a you know what measuring context. Well, they're both glad I'm not in it, because I didn't get the nickname ‘Raheem' for no reason!” Rhodes exclaimed.

Will Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi face in WWE?

WWE seemingly teased a future match between Lesnar and Femi during the 2026 Royal Rumble. Femi entered the match first, lasting 39 minutes and eliminating five Superstars before being eliminated by Lesnar.

Lesnar entered the match at #22. While he didn't last more than six minutes, he made his presence known. He immediately began a stare-down with Femi.

The “Beast Incarnate” got the best of Femi this time around. However, expect the 27-year-old Femi to be even more motivated to get his win back the next time they cross paths.