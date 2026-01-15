While he is currently dealing with a shoulder injury, WWE Superstar Seth Rollins has been affected by other ailments as well, including problems with his neck in 2025.

During an interview with Complex (via Fightful), Rollins revealed that he dealt with neck problems that were “destroying” him during the summer of 2025.

“Last year, my neck was destroying me. That was really bad… During the summer last year… I couldn’t go 30 seconds without fidgeting,” he revealed. “I had to get in a different position, I had to jam my thumb into my neck. I mean, it was not fun and then had to try to go to work and wrestle and be normal and stuff like that and the worst part is when your daughter wants to play and you’re like, ‘Ah, daddy needs a minute…’ It’s seeing her disappointed is the worst feeling in the world.

“I can get through wrestling stuff, whatever. But seeing my daughter disappointed and the sadness on her face because daddy can’t pick her up. That hurts. That sticks with you…” he continued.

WWE star Seth Rollins' current injury

Currently, Rollins is rehabbing a shoulder injury he suffered in October 2025. The injury resulted in him being kicked out of The Vision, a stable he created, by Bron Breakker.

The group is still going strong, with Breakker at the forefront. Bronson Reed, Logan Paul, and Austin Theory are still members of the group with Paul Heyman as the “Oracle.”

It's unknown when Rollins will be ready to get back in the ring. Fans are hesitant to believe anything, given how he worked every fan during the summer of 2025.

He seemingly injured his knee in a match against LA Knight at Saturday Night's Main Event in July. Just a month later, he threw his crutches aside and cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on CM Punk at SummerSlam.

However, the shoulder injury appears more serious. He has not been in the ring since Crown Jewel, and he had to vacate the World Heavyweight Championship as a result.