Unfortunately, it sounds like Dakota Kai is out of WWE with another injury.

PWInsider reports that Kai has suffered a concussion. She will remain out of action until she passes WWE's concussion protocol. That puts her Royal Rumble status in question unless she passes concussion protocol before February 1, 2025.

Kai's latest injury is another setback on her career. She has previously suffered injuries and has been put on the shelf before. Luckily, a concussion should not keep her out too long. Hopefully, she will be able to pick up where she left off whenever she returns.

She was in the midst of a singles push before her injury. Kai recently made it to the finals of the Women's Intercontinental Championship tournament against Lyra Valkyria. However, she lost the match.

The injury presumably occurred during Kai's last match. She teamed with Damage CTRL stablemate Iyo Sky to take on Pure Fusion Collective's Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark.

Following the latest injury report, Baszler responded to a post about it on X, formerly Twitter. She said, “Remember when I got caught saying none of Damage CTRL could stay healthy long enough to actually BE champions??”

Hopefully, Kai can be back in the ring sooner rather than later. She has been a part of WrestleMania for the last couple of years, and Damage CTRL may get another marquee match if she is healthy.

Dakota Kai's WWE injury history

Her concussion is not the first injury Kai has suffered in WWE. Since joining the main roster in 2022, Kai's career has been riddled with injuries.

During a tag team match against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, Kai and Morgan were injured. Kai suffered a torn ACL, and this kept her out of action for several months. She returned to the ring the following year ahead of WrestleMania XL.

In August 2024, she once again injured her knee, this time suffering a torn torn meniscus. Kai was written off WWE TV after an attack by Pure Fusion Collective. She returned in November 2024 from the injury as Damage CTRL turned face for the first time.

On the January 13, 2025, episode of RAW on Netflix, Kai faced Valkyria in the finals of the Women's Intercontinental Championship tournament. Despite losing, it was a promising sign that she was in a marquee singles spot.

To make it to the finals, Kai first defeated Baszler and Katana Chance in the first round of the tournament. She then beat Stark in the semifinals.

Kai previously joined WWE NXT in 2017. During her time in the developmental brand, Kai won the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship twice with Raquel Rodriguez.

After being released from her contract in April 2022, Kai was brought back in July at SummerSlam. She returned alongside Bayley and Iyo Sky, forming the new Damage CTRL stable.

As a part of the group, Kai and Sky have won the Women's Tag Team Championship twice. Their first reign only lasted 48 days, but their second reign lasted 114 days.

At WrestleMania XL, Kai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane had a match against Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Naomi. Damage CTRL lost the six-woman tag team match.