WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella has long been rumored and speculated to be in a relationship with Philadelphia Eagles' star Cooper DeJean. However, with neither side confirming the news, the speculations have only grown stronger.

Recently, appearing on an episode of SiriusXM’s The Nikki and Brie Show at Radio Row in San Francisco, Nikki Bella opened up and addressed the “Coop” chants directed toward her on Monday Night RAW based on the linkup rumors between the two.

“So when I go out there, to me, it made sense, like I'm getting booed, right? But it was, and then she laughed about what I said. By the way, I wasn't dissing my Eagles. You guys have to understand that when you're live, not only are you in front of a live crowd, you're live on TV. You're just reacting to what's organically happening, so like what I said about the Eagles, I just assumed they knew I was a die hard Eagles fan, so they're booing the fact that they're not in the Super Bowl,” Nikki Bella said.

While her twin sister Brie Bella received a babyface welcome, Nikki Bella, who plays a heel on television, received a welcome appropriate for the situation. Addressing the crowd's reactions, Brie Bella claimed, “What's she gonna do? I honestly should have said, because I did say, “They're saying Coop,” but you guys, none of that scripted. None of it was scripted.”

Article Continues Below

“None of it. Well, and then what I say. I mean, you just don't know what to say in the moment, right? All I know and what we're taught at times when you have a crowd chanting something so much, you need to acknowledge because then we move on, and I don't know if that was the best way to acknowledge the crowd,” Nikki Bella claimed and shared her statement on the “Coop” chants.

Back on the main roster, Brie and Nikki Bella have revealed their motivation for going after the Women's tag team titles held by Rhea Ripley and IYO Sky.