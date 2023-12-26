A "Dirty" advantage.

As of Christmas Eve, it has officially been one year since Dominik Mystero was sent to prison, and his character, both in Judgment Day and in WWE as a whole, was changed forever.

Though it wasn't always pretty, with a few very unfortunate missteps along the way, Mysterio has now fully come into his own as one of the most dynamic, popular, and hated heels in the entire WWE Universe, landing house show matches against the likes of Cody Rhodes and CM Punk because he's so gosh darn easy to root against.

And the best part? Because of his time in the big house, Mysterio feels as though he's perfectly positioned to take part and maybe even win the Elimination Chamber in Rhea Ripley's home country of Australia in February of 2024, as he noted in an interview with The Amin Show.

“Yeah, most definitely. I remember growing up watching the Elimination Chamber matches and just thinking just how brutal they were and how, intense. The first thing that comes to mind is Shawn Michaels just bleeding coming down his face just insane, but I don't know if you can prepare for something like that,” Dominik Mysterio noted via SE Scoops.

“I think the best way I can prepare is I've already done it, and I escaped and [I] was bailed out of prison. So the last thing I want to do is go back behind cages. So we'll see what I can do, man, but I'm looking forward to it. Hopefully I can make my way and sneak into that Chamber match.”

Now, while some may assume that a performer like Mysterio has no chance in a match like the Elimination Chamber, Mysterio thinks otherwise, as he has wrestled the second-most matches of any member of the WWE Universe in 2023 and isn't that same blonde kid fans recall from his program with Eddie Guerrero nearly two decades ago.

“No I don't really know if it like…because when you put it that way, I've never really even thought about it that way. I think it's more of like, they see me as a kid. So it's kinda like they know me already. They expect a certain thing out of me. It's like they only see me as this blond-haired, horribly dressed Dominik. Young Dominik that was always so sad,” Mysterio noted.

“But no at the end of the day, one way or another, I'm going to make them respect me. Whether it's in the ring, or what I have to do. Whether it's getting more titles or more matches. H*ll, I'm the second most person that has had matches in WWE this year, with 102 matches. So like I said, if I don't get my respect, I'll go out there and get it.”

Will “Dirty” Dom find himself the new Elimination Chamber winner, punching his ticket to a choice match at WrestleMania 40 in the process? I mean, probably not, but hey, when it comes to professional wrestling, you never really know.

Rhea Ripley talks about her evolution into Dominik Mysterio's “Mami.”

Speaking of WWE's forthcoming trip to Pearth, Rhea Ripley was also recently doing promotion, in her case with The West Sport, where she discussed her transition from being a bubbly blonde in the Mae Young Classic to her current role as “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio's “Mami.”

“I think it's all about being yourself. For me, when I first came in for the first Mae Young Classic, I had the long blonde hair. I smiled way too much. Way too bubbly. It wasn't me. The person that you see today is the person that I was back then. But I was trying so hard to be someone else because of obviously the people that I watched growing up. I thought that's what they wanted. So that's what I gave them. I didn't feel comfortable and after a while, I wasn't getting put on shows. I wasn't getting opportunities, I was getting beat down and picked on. They didn't think I worked hard enough,” Rhea Ripley said via WrestleZone.

“But I was just trying to give them what I thought they wanted, but at the end of the day, the best thing you could do is just be confident with the person that you are. So once I decided not to care what people thought about me. I was like, ‘I'm going to be myself.'”

Intending to forge a presentation that looked more like her “real” self, Ripley revealed how she changed up her style and eventually became the “Mami” fans see today.

“Cut my hair short… And once I did that and started wearing the long pants with the chains and the studs… Changed my persona, came out and I was just mean mugging everyone, beating everyone up,” Ripley noted. “‘This is my brutality,' it's not even a joke. It's what I did. That's when my career really started rocking and rolling. And the Rhea Ripley evolution that you have seen into the Rhea Ripley that you see today is just me growing as a person outside of the WWE and I'm just letting it shine through within the WWE sort of thing. So, it's me. And I think that's what the fans see and that's what gravitates them towards Rhea Ripley.”

Would Rhea Ripley, the wrestler, have ever become as popular as she is now without forging the character she represents today? I mean, probably not, but hey, when you have that kind of talent, charisma, and physical dominance, it's safe to say WWE would have found something for her to do, even if it would have been insanely worse than the “Mami” character fans have come to love.