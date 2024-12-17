After Saturday Night's Main Event, during which WWE's Drew McIntyre took out Sami Zayn, the Scottish Warrior looks to be like Kraven the Hunter with the Bloodline.

However, McIntyre had to take a shot at the recent Spider-Man spin-off movie. He posted a picture of himself looking menacingly into the camera on December 16, 2024, with the caption, “Unlike Kraven the Hunter[,] I won't absolutely suck.”

Expand Tweet

The shot comes after Kraven the Hunter flopped at the box office. Despite being connected to the popular Spider-Man IP, it only made $11 million domestically during its opening weekend. That is behind older releases like Moana 2 ($26 million) and Wicked ($22 million).

In total, Kraven the Hunter has made $26 million worldwide. That is worse than other Sony Spider-Man spin-off releases, Madame Web ($15 million) and Morbius ($39 million).

What is Kraven the Hunter about?

Kraven the Hunter is the sixth installment in Sony's Spider-Man Universe. It follows Sergei Kravinoff/Kraven (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) as he becomes the hunter we all know and love.

Russell Crowe stars as Nikolai Kravinoff, Kraven's father. Fred Hechinger plays Dimitri Kravinoff, Kraven's brother and the Chameleon. Ariana DeBose, Alessandro Nivola, and Christopher Abbott also star in the movie.

J. C. Chandor directed Kraven the Hunter based on a script from Richard Wenk, Art Marcum, and Matt Holloway. Sony Pictures released the movie on December 13, 2024.

Previously, Sony has released five other movies in their Spider-Man Universe. Venom, starring Tom Hardy, started the franchise in 2018. Since then, Let There Be Carnage, Morbius, Madame Web, The Last Dance, and now Kraven the Hunter have followed.

Drew McIntyre's hunt for WWE's Bloodline

It appears Drew McIntyre will go full Kraven the Hunter to take out the OG Bloodline. Following Survivor Series: WarGames, which saw the OG Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Sami Zayn) team with his heated rival, CM Punk, McIntyre was iivid.

He immediately took out Zayn on the following episode of Monday Night RAW. This led to the two having a singles match at Saturday Night's Main Event, which McIntyre won.

Now, he has three or four more to go after. He just got out of a feud with Punk, which the Voice of the Voiceless won. However, that means McIntyre also has dates with Reigns and the Usos.

McIntyre is one of WWE's top heels. He has undergone a dramatic character change since 2023, becoming a vicious heel, as seen in his feud with Punk.

His beef with the Bloodline dates back to Reigns' time as the Undisputed WWE Champion. Most fans remember their infamous Clash at the Castle match in 2022 that ended with a debuting Solo Sikoa costing McIntyre the match.