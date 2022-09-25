WWE’s Liv Morgan hangs out with the hottest free agent of 2024

WWE’s Liv Morgan loves professional wrestling. SmackDown‘s commentary team of Corey Graves and Michael Cole that she was in attendance at the East Rutherford, New Jersey running of Extreme Rules as a fan in 2014, has tweeted out her praise for dozens of wrestlers over the years, and even posted a picture with Minoru Suzuki on April 5th, presumably after meeting him on WrestleMania weekend at one of his in-ring commitments (Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6 Part 2?).

So really, when Morgan is hanging out with another wrestler and opts to post about it, nine times out of ten, it isn’t really a story.

Folks, this is that other one time out of ten. Why? Well, because look who she is hanging out with for yourself.

Better than you pic.twitter.com/hokobjfos2 — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) September 24, 2022

Yup, the Devil himself, MJF. After leaving AEW for the summer in an ultimately successful lobbying effort for a pay raise, MJF is back in a major way, tweeting, discussing organ alterations on podcasts, and, yes, hanging out with the SmackDown Women’s Champion, who is about to partake in her toughest match yet, when she wrestles Ronda Rousey in an Extreme Rules match at Extreme Rules in South Philadelphia.

But what does this mean? Is MJF politicking with Morgan about a potential move? Or could Morgan be on assignment trying to steal Tony Khan’s prized homegrown prospect away in 15 short months? There’s no way it could be that the duo are simply from the greater New York/New Jersey area and are simply friends through that scene, right?

… nah, it’s definitely the sabotage thing, at least that’s what the fans in the comments section of Morgan’s tweet believe. Trips wants MJF more than anything else, and he’s using his champion to try to turn the tides. Otherwise, why would they shoot out the tweet at the exact same time?

Liv Morgan has a plan ready for WWE’s Extreme Rules.

Speaking with Meghan Morant on SmackDown LowDown, Morgan was asked if her table-smashing senton on Lacey Evans was meant to show Ronda Rousey that she can get extreme ahead of the most extreme “Premium Live Event” on WWE’s schedule.

“Why don’t you go ask Lacey Evans? Morgan rhetorically asked. “Oh, but you can’t, because she’s in medical after finding out just how extreme I can be. Ronda made it very clear to me last week that she doesn’t respect me, but after tonight, I made sure Lacey Evans does. And at Extreme Rules, Ronda will too. Watch me.”

Oh snap, Morgan is really going for it, isn’t she?

Now to her credit, Morgan did go extremely extreme at the end of her match with Evans; she beat her opponent with a kendo stick, used Tommy Dreamer’s favorite weapon to set up a Russian Leg Sweep into the barricades, and then hit an absolutely gnarly senton off the top rope onto Evans laid out over a table. While it’s hard to know if Rousey will succumb to a similar fate at the Wells Fargo Center next month, as “The Baddest Woman on the Planet” is a bit tougher to take down than Evans, it’s clear Morgan isn’t messing around heading into Extreme Rules. If she’s going down, she’s not doing so lying down, and will hit Rousey with everything she has as if she’s become the wind, or, as her fast friend Suzuki would say, Kaze Ni Nare.