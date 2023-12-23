A "National Treasure" on the Island of Relevancy?

After watching AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and LA Knight argue their way into a new three-way match to decide on Roman Reigns' opponent for the 2024 Royal Rumble, it got Roman Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline feeling a certain type of way.

On one hand, it doesn't really matter who wrestles Reigns at the Rumble, as he's proven himself a borderline unbeatable champion who can pretty much throw down with anyone regardless of their experience level, age, or in-ring style, but the idea of new SmackDown GM Nick Aldis being so hands-on with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion's booking, not to mention placing his “Tribal Heir,” Solo Sikoa in a match with Styles in the show's main event, is intriguing.

Fortunately, Paul Heyman was around to fetch Aldis for Reigns to talk to, and after some pleasantries between the two long-time wrestlers, the “Tribal Chief” got down to business.

“You booked the Triple Threat match? And you booked Solo versus AJ? Those are pretty good ideas,” Roman Reigns told Nick Aldis and the WWE Universe. “Wanna know what would have been an even better idea? If you ran it all by me first. You see, I'm the ‘Tribal Chief,' the ‘Head of the Table;' everything goes through me. And I need you to understand that. Adam Pearce understood that.”

Clearly not threatened by Reigns' posturing, Aldis fired back, letting his subordinate know that he has no interest in being bossed around.

“Now you're just trying to hurt my feelings. Roman, you seem to have forgotten that I'm an executive, I don't have feelings. But while we're on the subject of Adam, he's more of a middle management type; I'm the general manager. The buck stops with me. I'm the sharp end of the stick on SmackDown now,” Aldis declared.

“And speaking of Solo, he's a big boy. I mean, he took care of John Cena. I mean, he took care of John Cena in a way that I don't even recall you taking care of John Cena. So I'm looking forward to seeing Solo Sikoa take on ‘The Phenomenal' AJ Styles, just like I'm so looking forward to that triple-threat match, and I'm absolutely looking forward to the winner of that match facing you at the Royal Rumble for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. But I appreciate the invitation, and I look forward to a more productive dialogue. I really hope we can get to know each other better.”

Goodness, now even Aldis is going after Reigns? It's almost like if you don't show up for work for a few weeks after holding a title for nearly two years, some performers are going to start holding a grudge. Fortunately, if the results of his more hands-on approach to Reigns from Aldis leads to more appearances from the “Tribal Chief,” the real winner will be the WWE Universe, especially as the promotion fully enters WrestleMania season.

Booker T doesn't think Roman Reigns' hype is cooling off.

On a recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed whether or not Roman Reigns has “cooled off” in the eyes of fans after only appearing in 11 matches in 2023, by far his lowest figure as a full-time professional wrestler, including the years where he was either injured or sick.

While Booker T doesn't fault Reigns for negotiating a lighter workload for himself, as wrestling is a taxing business, he also doesn't hold it against fans for cooling on the “Tribal Chief” either, as eventually, every championship run has to come to an end.

“Can you imagine a boxer boxing 22 times in a year? So I look at the pros and cons of it. If Roman wasn't selling no tickets, we could talk if he wasn't one of the hottest acts on television. And the thing is, is it cooling off? Of course, it's cooling off. It's been what now, almost four years? Larry Holmes had the world heavyweight championship for eight years. You don't think it cooled off after some years? And the people were like, ‘Man, I can't wait to see this guy get beat.' You don't think that,” Booker T said via 411 Mania.

“So, I look at the pros and cons of situations like this. And I'm not — the people that may have a beef with this have never done it. They've never done it. And they don't know that, they obviously don't understand the situations that are going on behind the scenes with Roman Reigns, with the WWE or this business. Roman worked 22 times over the year. Do you really feel like, ‘Man, I've missed seeing Roman on television? I think man, I should be seeing Roman more.' Do you feel that way? I'm just saying, in hindsight, it is 2020. If you didn't even know about this story right here. Would you be at home saying, ‘Man, where's Roman at? Roman needs to be working.' Would you like that?”

Frankly Booker T, it would be safe to say that plenty of fans genuinely feel as though they would like to see Reigns work more, because when he shows up on WWE television and actually works matches and programs, he's still one of the most entertaining performers in the business. Whether Nick Aldis forced that to pick up in 2024, however, remains to be seen.