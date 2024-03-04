The X-Files is getting a reboot from Ryan Coogler. And the original X-Files creator Chris Carter is commending Coogler's fresh perspective and plans for a diverse cast.
In an interview with TheWrap, Carter expressed his support for Coogler's vision. He stated that while he won't be directly involved, he appreciates the director's “good ideas” for the X-Files reboot. Despite Disney's ownership of the show, Carter feels honored by their interest and offers his blessing for the project. Particularly for Ryan Coogler's version.
“I’m not supposed to be talking about it, according to Disney. But I’ll tell you, yes. I’ve had a conversation with him. Yes, he likes to go with a diverse cast. And he’s got some good ideas.”
Now, X-Files is not the only Ryan Coogler project fans will have. There will be multiple other ventures too. This includes a rumored vampire period piece with Michael B. Jordan and various directorial and production roles. However, with these endeavors, fans will have to anticipate a potentially slow development for the X-Files reboot.
Besides that, the absence of a release date for the X-Files reboot of Ryan Coogler adds to the uncertainty of the project's timeline.
Carter's endorsement, however, adds a positive note to the anticipation surrounding Coogler's adaptation. With its legacy of imaginative storytelling, the reboot promises to bring in more audience than before.
When asked if he'll watch the upcoming reboot. “Sure [I'll watch it]. Yeah. I’m curious. It’s not the easiest show to write because of the subject matter. It’s not like “Law & Order,” where you have the crime of the week. You have to imagine “what if” and that “what if” is oftentimes hard to tackle.”