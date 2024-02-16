X-Men 97 is set to be the first Marvel Studios project to release under the studio's new Marvel Animation banner.

The start of 2024 saw Marvel Studios introduce the Marvel Spotlight banner, with its debut series Echo setting the tone for what viewers can expect from other series under this branding. It isn't the only one being introduced in 2024, though, as the debut of X-Men 97 will mark the debut of another new brand from Marvel Studios centered on the studio's animated fare.

X-Men 97's debut trailer confirmed the new series for Disney Plus will be the first project released under Marvel Studios' new Marvel Animation banner. It becomes the third new banner under Marvel Studios following the Special Presentation banner for specials such as Werewolf by Night and Marvel Spotlight.

It will likely be a busy year for the new animation banner, as well, with several animated series expected to release on Disney Plus during 2024. Alongside X-Men 97, the animated series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Eyes of Wakanda, and Marvel Zombies are all scheduled to premiere before the end of the year and would likely be released under the Marvel Animation banner.

Fans have additionally speculated the next season of What If…? would likely release under the banner when it hits Disney Plus.

‘X-MEN 97’ will debut under the new Marvel Animation branding. pic.twitter.com/E2mAIJHAyZ — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 15, 2024

Beyond just the planned Disney Plus releases, there is a belief that Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has been considering producing the studio's first animated feature film. The rumored film would likely release under the Marvel Animation banner, as well, to help separate it from the work of other animation houses and banners under Disney, such as Pixar or Disney Animation.

Whatever plans Marvel Studios has in store, the banner looks to make its debut in big fashion with the premiere of X-Men 97.

The sequel series to the original X-Men: The Animated Series, which ran from 1992 to 1997, picks up from the end of the series' fifth season and the death of Professor Xavier. Despite the loss, the team continues on with Cyclops attempting to step up as the sole leader while Magneto appears set to become more a fixture with the X-Men.

X-Men 97 is scheduled to premiere on Disney Plus on March 20, 2024.