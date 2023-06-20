The New York Yankees announced that outfielder Harrison Bader has been reinstated from the 10-day injured list, and starting pitcher Carlos Rodon is starting a rehab assignment with Double-A Somerset.

This is welcomed news for the Yankees with all the injuries they have dealt with and coming off of being swept by the Red Sox in Boston over the weekend.

Harrison Bader was a key part of the Yankees' strong month of May. He hurt his hamstring when the team was in Seattle playing the Mariners. Aaron Judge hurt his toe later that week when he crashed through the Dodger Stadium bullpen fence. The loss of both of those players has really hurt the team, as the offense has struggled mightily in June. Bader returns to the lineup for a home series against the Mariners.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Yankees have missed Carlos Rodon as well. He was the biggest addition this offseason, and has yet to make his debut for the team. He had a forearm injury in spring training, then struggled with back issues as well. He was expected to form a one-two punch with Gerrit Cole, the ace of the team. It will be worth monitoring how his rehab start goes with Somerset on Tuesday. Fans will undoubtedly be watching his velocity and waiting to see if he makes it through the outing healthy.

While the Yankees are beaten and battered right now, they should be getting some help relatively soon. The biggest question is what Aaron Judge's recovery timeline is.