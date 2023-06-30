New York Yankees legend Mariano Rivera has never been one to lack confidence. Pitching on the biggest stage in baseball in some of the biggest and best games of his era, the Yankees closer delivered when it mattered most almost every single time.

When the dust settled on his incredible career, Rivera found himself atop MLB's all-time saves list. Rivera has been active in media circles, recently speaking out against new MLB technologies. He's become a critic of rival Mets closer Edwin Diaz's walkout song.

On Thursday, Rivera was asked to name his all-time dream bullpen. With 652 all-time saves, Rivera has 51 more than his closest competitor all-time, Trevor Hoffman. Rivera did not name the former San Diego Padres superstar, nor did he name big names like Rollie Fingers, Dennis Eckersley, Francisco ‘K-Rod' Rodriguez and others.

The choices that unfolded elicited a chorus of laughs and comments from MLB Twitter.

Mariano Rivera names his dream bullpen pic.twitter.com/3qkatU4fYj — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) June 30, 2023

“The king has spoken,” one fan said in response. “I mean that's literally the best bullpen imaginable,” another said. “I'm convinced that he can dominate right now,” another added.

Rivera helped shut the door for the Yankees out the ‘pen as part of five championship teams. He is currently the co-president of the United International Baseball League, which he said helps young players carve out a path to the big leagues as a former pitcher in Panama growing up.

The Yankees are currently in the midst of celebrating a perfect game from pitcher Domingo German that caught the attention of former star David Wells. German's perfect game was unlike any other in history for myriad reasons.

New York knocked off the Oakland Athletics by a score of 10-4 on Thursday, cementing the recent spell of good fortune for the team.