Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

To this point in the season, Aaron Hicks hasn’t had much of a role with the New York Yankees. Aaron Boone understands Hicks’ frustration with his lack of playing time. However, with how the Yankees are currently put together, there might not be much Hicks can do.

Boone acknowledged Hicks’ feelings towards his lack of playing time, via Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News. Ultimately, Boone said that Hicks has been on the bench due to New York’s roster construction and their overall battle for at-bats.

Hicks didn’t start any of the Yankees’ first three games of the season. Instead, Oswaldo Cabrera has started each contest in left field. New York decided to move Giancarlo Stanton to designated hitter in their third contest of the season. However, rather than insert Hicks into the lineup, the Yankees played Isiah Kiner-Falefa in center field.

Kiner-Falefa had never played a major league game in the outfield prior to that appearance.

Going with a guy like IKF over a player like Hicks, who has hundreds of games of experience in the outfield, shows exactly where he stands in New York’s organization. Hicks didn’t do himself any favors last season. The outfielder hit an abysmal .216 with eight home runs and 40 RBI.

Aaron Hicks earned his first start of the season in the Yankees’ fourth contest of the year against the Philadelphia Phillies. It’ll be the first opportunity Hicks has had to truly prove himself this season. It’s an opportunity Hicks shouldn’t take lightly. If he continues to struggle, Aaron Boone has proven he has no problems going with different options in the outfield.