Aaron Hicks has yet to start any of the New York Yankees first three games. He has just one plate appearance thus far. Hicks is waiting for his 2023 opportunity with the Yankees. But the outfielder is unsure if it will come.

The Yankees went with the same outfield alignment in their first two games: Aaron Judge in center, Giancarlo Stanton in right and Oswaldo Cabrera in left. New York switched it up in game three. However, it was Isaiah Kiner-Falefa getting the start in center – as Stanton moved to DH – over Hicks. With his lack of involvement, Hicks is currently clueless on what his job is with the Yankees, via Brendan Kuty of The Athletic.

“I have no idea what my role is,” Hicks said. “It’s kind of uncertain.”

Hicks has been in the MLB for the past 11 seasons. He knows he still has gas left in the tank. Watching New York go with other options over Hicks has been tough on the outfielder.

“I mean, yeah,” Hicks responded when asked if his benching bothers him. “I just want to play. I don’t want to come off the bench and face closers all day. I want to play the field, I want to play everyday, it’s just what I want to do. I want to start. I really don’t know what else to say.”

Aaron Hicks is coming off of a brutal 2022 season where he hit just .216 over 130 games. Still, Kiner-Falefa had never played center field in the MLB until Sunday’s contest. New York is clearly shying away from Hicks.

Perhaps he gets more opportunities as the season gets deeper. But for now, Hicks isn’t really sure what he’s supposed to be doing in New York.