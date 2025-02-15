The New York Yankees reached the World Series for the 41st time in franchise history in the 2024 season. However, the Bronx Bombers failed to extend their MLB-leading title total of 27 as the Los Angeles Dodgers bested New York in a gentleman's sweep, winning 4-1. Now the Yankees are looking to retool moving forward and extending manager Aaron Boone is one of several decisions facing the team.

For his part, Boone says there’s “no place I’d rather be” than with the Yankees, according to MLB.com’ s Bryan Hoch on X. The former player turned manager is “certainly optimistic and hopeful” about getting a deal done prior to Opening Day.

Boone took over as the Yankees’ skipper in 2018, replacing another former player turned manager in Joe Girardi. Girardi had a 10-year run in the role and led New York to its last World Series victory in 2009.

Aaron Boone hopes to be with the Yankees for the long haul

In seven years as the Yankees’ manager, Boone has compiled a 603-429 record and the team has reached the playoffs in all but one season during his tenure. In the postseason, Boone has an overall record of 22-23. The Yankees have fallen just short of the World Series twice under Boone, losing in the ALCS to the Houston Astros in 2019 and 2022. The team finally broke through in 2024, reaching the Fall Classic on the strength of a historic season from center fielder Aaron Judge and an excellent campaign from one-year rental Juan Soto.

Now New York will attempt to win its first world title in 16 years and the team will have to do it without Soto, as the four-time All-Star signed with the Yankees’ crosstown rivals, the New York Mets.

Should the Yankees manage to emerge victorious from the American League once again, the team would likely face an even more stacked Dodgers team as LA has gone on a spending spree that some believe threatens the competitive balance of MLB. While Boone has no issue with the Dodgers snatching up free agents, he is concerned about a potential work stoppage stemming from LA’s spending.

There certainly could be unforeseen repercussions from the Dodgers' 2025 offseason. However, the immediate concern for Boone should be his extension. The Yankees opted to pick up the manager’s club option for the upcoming season. Whether he’ll remain with the team beyond 2025, for how long and when a deal gets done are questions that remain up in the air at this point.