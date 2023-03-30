The New York Yankees are in an interesting spot when it comes to their pitching staff as Opening Day arrives, and Aaron Boone said the team could add an arm this weekend, according to Pete Caldera of Bergen Record.

The Yankees have “a potential deal going forward” to add a pitcher, Boone said, via Caldera.

The rotation is currently comprised of Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes, Clarke Schmidt, Domingo German and Johnny Brito. Three arms are currently on the injured list in Carlos Rodon, Luis Severino and Frankie Montas. Carlos Rodon was the big addition for the Yankees, and there is optimism that he could return early in the season despite a forearm strain. Luis Severino has a lat strain, something that kept him out for months last season, but the hope is Severino will not miss as much time this time around. Frankie Montas had shoulder surgery and will have a longer recovery time than the other two.

Despite the starting pitching depth being tested, the move that Aaron Boone said the Yankees have lined up is for a bullpen arm, according to Jack Curry of YES Network. The move would happen either by a trade or a move from within the organization, and the player would be a last man in the bullpen type of pitcher.

The Yankees bullpen is strong, with arms like Clay Holmes, Wandy Peralta, Michael King and Jonathan Loaisiga. With the injury to Tommy Kahnle, the Yankees could use another arm to bolster the depth of the bullpen. It seems a move is coming in the near future.