Nathan Eovaldi is having a career year in his first season with the Texas Rangers, but it was almost a very different story when he was a free agent last offseason.

The All-Star pitcher recently admitted that he had serious talks with the New York Yankees, before they signed pitcher Carlos Rodon this offseason. He was a free agent after finishing up five years in Boston, and was exploring the market that nearly brought him back to his former squad.

The 33-year-old has been around the league in his 14 seasons, now with his sixth team. He already spent two years with the Yankees from 2015-2016, and seriously considered joining Gerrit Cole and his rotation in the Bronx before talks fell through.

The Los Angeles Angels, San Diego Padres, and his previous Red Sox were among the other competitors trying to sign him this offseason, per the New York Post.

He is glad he ended up with the Rangers now, as the team has surprised many to become a first place World Series contender. He signed a two-year, $34 million deal with them in the offseason, just before New Years.

The Rangers currently sit with +1300 odds to go all the way, the fifth best in the league. They have climbed higher, despite losing former ace Jacob deGrom to Tommy John surgery this spring. Eovaldi has taken over the top spot in the rotation in a big way, and is leading Texas to the promised land with his spectacular 10-3 record and 2.83 ERA.