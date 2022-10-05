‘I don’t know where it’s at’: Aaron Judge gets real on Rangers fan who caught historic 62nd HR ball

It would be nice if Aaron Judge would be able to get his hands on his record-breaking 62nd home run ball, but the New York Yankees slugger has no problem if the fan who caught it wants to keep the piece of history.

Speaking to reporters after Tuesday’s loss, Judge was asked if he was able to get the HR ball back from the Texas Rangers fan who got it. The Yankees star then responded by noting that he doesn’t even know where it is currently at.

“I don’t know where it’s at. We’ll see what happens with that. It would be great to get it back, but that’s a souvenir for a fan. They made a great catch out there and they got every right to it,” Judge said, via Bally Sports Southwest.

The Rangers fan who got Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball has been identified as Corey Youmans, who is apparently a vice president of investment firm Fisher Investments. It is unknown what the said Texas faithful plans to do with the ball, though it doesn’t seem he needs the money.

For those not in the know, Judge’s latest HR ball is projected to be worth at least $2 million. It could even be worth more considering that it is the record-breaking ball that allowed Judge to set the new single-season home run mark for the Yankees and the American League.

It would definitely be nice if Judge can get a hold of the HR ball. Maybe he can try buying it from the fan who got it instead?