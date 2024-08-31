The New York Yankees are fine-tuning their roster with about four weeks remaining on their schedule. They sent emergency catcher and reserve first basemen Ben Rice and back-of-the-rotation RHP Will Warren down to the minors. It's expected that Aaron Boone and the Yankees will call up Anthony Rizzo, who's been rehabbing a return from the 60-day IL. These moves open up four roster spots along with Sunday's two roster slot expansions as the Yankees and Aaron Boone push to secure the top seed in the American League.

Rice doesn't offer much at the plate. Warren has been lit up across his five starts since July 30. His 9.55 ERA in 21.2 innings doesn't illustrate the potential of the 25-year-old. The Yankees' first baseman hasn't played since June 16. He was placed on the 60-day IL then because of a right forearm fracture.

Aaron Boone managing superstar expectations and getting Anthony Rizzo back up to speed.

With Rizzo close to a return, Luis Gil is the next man up, who should be back soon. The 26-year-old RHP hit the 15-day IL because of a lower back straight about 10 days ago. Aaron Boone and the rest of the Yankees expect to have Gil back by September 5.

“It’s minor, just some lower back soreness. I think he feels better even already today. The hope is that he’ll be able to stay pretty active through this stint and hopefully be back pitching right around September 5. Hopefully, in the grand scheme of things, it serves as something that helps preserve him a little bit and saves some stuff for him down the stretch, too. We don’t expect it to be long,” the Yankees manager declared.

Boone is also considering a September call-up for Jasson Dominguez, a prized minor-league, switch-hitting prospect. The 21-year-old outfielder has stellar scouting grades (Hit: 50 | Power: 60 | Run: 55 | Arm: 55 | Field: 50 | Overall: 60).

“Jasson Dominguez will be ‘in the conversation' for a call up in September, Aaron Boone says,” Goodman reported. “‘He’s definitely a name in consideration.' Boone added that the #Yankees will probably want him to be promoted in a situation where he’ll play a lot, not be on the bench.”

Nicknamed “The Martian,” Dominguez will have to fight for playing time with Aaron Judge and Juan Soto dominating the Yankees' outfield.

It's not all good news, though. RHP Ian Hamilton suffered an injury setback and was scratched from his rehab assignment with Double-A Somerset.

“He had some back spasms yesterday, he got scratched from his outing,” Boone said. “He's here today, it doesn't seem like a major thing. He might even go out and play catch today, but he just had some back spasms that acted up before he went out.”

With 26 games left in the regular season, every game counts in the Yankees' dominant playoff push.