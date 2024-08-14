New York Yankees third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. will miss significant time due to suffering a left-elbow injury against the Chicago White Sox on Monday. According to New York Daily Sports News’ Gary Philips, the Yankees will turn to their farm system for relief, calling up infielder Oswald Peraza.

“With Jazz Chisholm Jr. expected to go on the IL, Oswald Peraza is being called up, according to a source,” Philips posted on his X, formerly known as Twitter, page.

Chisholm Jr. dove headfirst at the plate, scoring in the fifth inning of Monday’s 12-2 loss against the Chicago White Sox, but suffering a UCL (ulnar collateral ligament) injury in the process. He downplayed the injury when speaking with reporters after the game.

“I’m not super concerned about it,” he said, per ESPN. “All the tests that we’ve done in here have been pretty positive.”

While speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Yankees manager Aaron Boone pointed toward Chisholm Jr. ruled out for the foreseeable future, and he didn’t rule out undergoing surgery.

“I think he’s bummed out because he wanted to be in the lineup,” Boone said, per The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner. “He woke up feeling like, ‘I’m playing.’ We’ll see what we have. Hopefully, it’s not something that’s too long.”

Still, Boone is hoping for the better.

“He’s been really impactful for us and hopefully this is something that’s a shorter period and we’ll get him back and rolling but it’s certainly tough to not have him in there with what he’s meant to our team already,” Boone said. “We’ll just do our best to support him, get him right, and hopefully get him back out there.”

Oswald Peraza is ‘On fire’ ahead of Jazz Chisholm Jr. promotion

Oswald Peraza has spent the 2024 season with the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, the Yankees’ AAA team. Knocking in 11 home runs, 40 RBIs with a .240 batting average, Peraza has been heating up of late, as his name was the first player that came to New York Daily Sports News’ Gary Philips’ mind as a promising replacement moments after Chisholm Jr.’s injury.

“Promoting Oswald Peraza would be an easy move for the #Yankees in Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s absence,” Philips wrote. “But he’s also been on fire lately, hitting .306 with 7 HR over his last 26 G.”

Starting in Chisholm Jr.’s place in Yankees manager Aaron Boone’s lineup would be a terrific opportunity for the 24-year-old infielder to prove himself. At the same time, the Yankees look to secure another AL pennant, leading the American League with a 71-50 record.