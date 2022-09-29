Rolling Stone gets hit with savage Twitter ratio after claiming Aaron Judge tied ‘real’ HR record

Aaron Judge has finally tied the American League home run record. After going through a mini slump and not hitting a dinger for a week, the New York Yankees superstar finally hit his 61st dinger in a win over the Toronto Blue Jays. Judge is now one homer away from the all-time American League record. However, some are saying that he is actually set to become the all-time record holder.

Rolling Stone covered Aaron Judge’s historic feat by claiming it as the “real home run record,” signifying that the accomplishments of Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa don’t count because of their steroid usage. Twitter users dropped a huge ratio on the magazine and expressed their dismay in the replies.

Not even Aaron Judge himself sees the steroid users’ records as invalid. He, like many other baseball fans, recognizes Bonds as the home run king.

“That's the record. I stayed up late watching him do it. That's the record. No one can take that from him." — Aaron Judge on Barry Bonds https://t.co/W1eacvdQFZ — ChuckModi (@ChuckModi1) September 29, 2022

Rolling Stone has company with their stance, as Roger Maris Jr. also sees the records of Bonds, McGwire and Sosa as illegitimate. The focus should be on what Aaron Judge is doing, not the legacies of players of the past. Relitigating the accomplishments of the stars of the past just to put them down comes across as tiresome and very lame. The scandals from Bonds, McGwire and Sosa don’t have to be swept under the rug but their accomplishments should not be ignored.

Aaron Judge being the first player outside of those three players to hit 62 home runs in a season is plenty of reason to celebrate him. He has seven more games to become the true home run king of the AL and the Yankees franchise.