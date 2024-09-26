For the first two in two years, the New York Yankees are headed to the MLB postseason, and expectations vary for the league's winngest franchise. While Yankees left fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. is predicting a World Series title, which is plausible considering New York has the best record in the American League, some MLB executives think otherwise. ESPN insiders interviewed anonymous executives, one said Yankees relief pitcher Luke Weaver will emerge as a star throughout the playoffs, per ESPN's Buster Olney.

“One evaluator told me he thinks that Luke Weaver will emerge as a star through the postseason,” Olney said. “If you close games for the Yankees, especially under the current circumstances, then you have that chance.”

After Yankees closer Clay Holmes struggled in his role, the Yankees pitching staff adopted a close-by-committe approach throughout September where Weaver outshined New York's five-man rotation of closing pitchers in their bullpen, including Holmes, Tommy Kahnle, Jake Cousins, and Tim Hill.

Weaver has been on a tear this month. He's 2-0 with a 1.64 ERA, 23 strikeouts, and four saves in 11 innings throughout September, and is positioned to be the team's go-to closer throughout the postseason.

The Yankees lost 9-7 to the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday but with four games left in the regular season are 7-2 in their last nine outings.

MLB executives say the ‘Jekyll or Hyde' Yankees are not the team to beat in the AL postseason

Despite having the best record in the American League, concerns linger over the Yankees' postseason run, to which a couple of MLB executives agreed they're not sure which version of the Yankees will show up in the playoffs.

“Most of the rival evaluators I talk to view the Yankees as a mystery, because they've played so inconsistently. “Jekyll or Hyde,” said one. “You really don't know what you're going to get.” They cite the uncertainty in the bullpen, the questions about some of the rotation members and the defense of third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr,” Olney said. “The trade deadline addition of Chisholm has turned out to be a really nice move by Yankees general manager Brian Cashman, but Chisholm is new to the position, and folks with other teams wonder whether that inexperience will manifest in a big moment.”

Another executive shared a similar take, pointing to the Houston Astros as the team to beat in the AL postseason, per ESPN's Jorge Castillo.

“Are the Astros still in the American League? They are? Then, no, the Yankees are not the team to beat. And that's not a knock on the Yankees,” Castillo wrote. “They have two of the best hitters in baseball (Aaron Judge and Juan Soto), an ace peaking at the right time (Gerrit Cole) and a bullpen performing at a high level despite not having a designated closer.”

The Yankees will close out their three-game series against the Orioles on Thursday.