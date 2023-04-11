Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

New York Yankees starting pitcher Domingo German struggled in a loss against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday, giving up two runs, failing to get any outs in the fourth inning and leaving the bases loaded with no outs.

The Yankees got out of the inning without any more runs scoring, but the lack of innings from Domingo German gives the bullpen a heavy load. The struggles of Clark Schmidt have done the same. Neither German nor Clarke Schmidt have been able to pitch deep into games so far this season.

Carlos Rodon and Luis Severino are currently missing time for the Yankees, and judging by the performance of German and Schmidt, the Yankees could use them returning as soon as possible. Jhony Brito has performed well in his first two starts, but the Yankees desperately need Carlos Rodon and Luis Severino back. Yankees fans are begging for it, let’s get to their reactions.

“Imagine the time when Schmidt and German are replaced with Rodon and Sevy!” wrote @mgisel4.

“I can’t wait till Rodon and Sevy are back and this pos German can go to mop up,” wrote @Mbeezyreturns.

“Mop up the bathrooms at the stadium you mean” responded @Yankeelibrarian.

Where will Domingo German play when Rodon and Sevy come back: pic.twitter.com/JCeqkJoXg8 — Dylan™️ (@OswaIdoSZN) April 10, 2023

Other fans were begging the Yankees to keep Brito in the rotation when Rodon and Severino return.

“When Rodon and Severino eventually return to the starting rotation, Jhony Brito should 10000% be the No. 5 starter…” wrote @FiresideYankees.

“When Rodon and Sevy return from injury I need Jhony Brito in the rotation, I will pay for German’s trip to Guangdong,” wrote @PlayoffTanaka_.

It is early in the season, but the Yankees need Rodon and Severino to come back soon. The current starting rotation does not seem to be holding up well.